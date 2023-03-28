CTMA organizes free cataract surgery camp for the poor

Cable TV Equipments Traders & Manufacturers Association (CTMA), in association with East Kolkata Nagrik Foundation, organised a free Eye Operation Camp for 100 cataract patients from economically weaker sections of the society today at Lake Town, Kolkata.

Dr Shiladitya Mukherjee and his team performed the phaco surgeries.

“We are thankful to Dr Mukherjee and our associate East Kolkata Nagrik Foundation for making the Free Eye Operation camp a huge success. Sight is mankind’s one of the most precious gifts and being a part of an initiative to help the poor members of our society, who cannot afford the cost of an operation, get their proper eyesight makes us all very proud and humbled. CTMA will continue to carry out such social welfare activities in the future,” said Mr Pawan Jajodia, Treasurer, CTMA.

Members of CTMA Rajesh Doshi, Rajendra Agarwal, K K Binani and others were present along with Pritam Kr Daftary, Purushottam Lal Khetan, Prakash Raj Rajaji, Ashish Agarwal – members of East Kolkata Nagarik Foundation.