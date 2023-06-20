Home

Custard Apple Can Help Lower Cholesterol and Prevent Cancer- Know Benefits of Eating Sitaphal

Custard Apple Health Benefits: Rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, this unique fruit may support immunity, promotes good digestion and is beneficial for heart health.

Custard Apple is a green-colored fruit found in high-altitude tropical areas. It has leather skin that looks like scales and has sweet flesh with a creamy texture. Its taste resembles other tropical fruits such as pineapple and banana. Why they are called custard apples because its creamy texture is similar to that of custard. It is also pronounced by other names such as sitaphal, cherimoya, sugar apple, etc. It is a very popular fruit in India and serves some amazing health benefits. Continue reading to know why you should add this sweet-flavoured fruit in your diet.

Health Benefits of Custard Apple/Sitphal

Rich source of antioxidants: High oxidative stress can cause long-term illness such as cancer, heart problems etc. Sitaphal has powerful compounds like kaurenoic acid, vitamin C flavonoids, and carotenoids that can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Elevates mood: Custard apple is a rich source of vitamin B which boosts the production of dopamine. These neurotransmitters improve the mood of a person. Their deficiency causes, stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions. Controls Blood Pressure: Potassium and magnesium are found in abundance in sitafal. They are released in blood vessels that help reduce high blood pressure. Also, custard apples help in maintaining healthy heart, lowers high cholesterol levels and prevent cardiovascular diseases like stroke, heart attack etc. Posses Anti-Cancer Properties: Compounds in custard apples may help fight cancer. As per a research, flavonoids like catechin, epicatechin, and epigallocatechin in custard apple block the growth of cancerous cells. However, more studies need to be conducted to fully understand the usefulness of sitafal in treating this disease. Improves Digestive System: Sitafal or custard apple has high fiber content that helps managing digestive issues like constipation and diarrhea. The fatty acids in this fruit protects the digestive tract from inflammatory diseases as well as provide energy to the body.















