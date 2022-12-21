CWBTA TRADE EXCELLENCE AWARD 2022 FLAGGED OFF

The Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations (CWBTA) – eastern India’s largest trade association and apex trade body representing 70 different trade associations and over 1.5 million small and big traders – flagged off its `CWBTA Excellence Award 2022’. The event was inaugurated by Chief Guest, Sri Sujit Bose, Hon’ble Minister-in-Charge, Department of Fire and Emergency Services, Government of West Bengal, here today. This Award function was also a curtain raiser run up event to the Bengal Global Trade Expo – 2023 scheduled for late January 2023.

“CWBTA is doing a great job for the past 23 years and have helped the trading community in the eastern region to upgrade their skill sets using technology and also improved their business practices to comply with the global norms and guidelines. I am also aware of the various social welfare activities carried out by the Confederation and I wish them the very best and the full support of our department in all their endeavours,” said Sri Sujit Bose.

The high-voltage Award function was attended by consul generals and diplomatic corps of leading countries in Kolkata, trade delegates, defence personnel, industrialists, representatives of various trade and industrial organisations, young entrepreneurs and the award winners. Fashion shows and a special show by calisthenics enthusiasts were the other highpoints of the event.

“CWBTA has conceptualised the Trade Excellence Award in order to appreciate and recognise the role of traders in the economic growth of the region. The CWBTA Excellence Award is an annual event that recognizes and promotes talent and felicitates outstanding achievers in various fields of trade, commerce, entrepreneurship and social activities. This year we have introduced multiple categories of Awards including the `Start Up’ category to encourage creative and innovative ideas especially by the young generation. India is among the top countries to register the highest start-up Unicorns in the world,” said Sri Sushil Poddar, President, CWBTA.

“Our Confederation is working tirelessly to set up a robust trade and commerce ecosystem in the eastern region. During the past five years the trading fraternity in the eastern region has rapidly embraced technology, modern tools and business practices to facilitate trade. CWBTA has successfully guided many small traders to upgrade their operations and adopt modern business practices. We have forged strong links with different government bodies, apex trade bodies of neighbouring countries and other associations in order to boost regional trade,” Mr Poddar said.

“The trading community is the backbone of our economy, however, it is often overlooked by society. Traders act as the bridge between the industry and the consumers and play a very integral role to make sure that consumer’s demands are taken care of. CWBTA has contributed much and is working to ensure ease of trade and business in the region,” said Sri V K Bhandari, patron, CWBTA.