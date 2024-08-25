Dabur Joins Hands with BSF to Promote Herb Cultivation

India’s largest Science-based Ayurveda major Dabur India Limited today joined hands with the Border Security Force (BSF) for a transformative plantation project aimed at promoting ecological restoration and biodiversity conservation. Under this initiative, around 1.2 lakh medicinal plants and herbs would be planted in nine BSF campuses across the seven states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The initiative was flagged off at the 36th Battalion, BSF Headquarters, Knowledge Park-V, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, by Commandant Mr Des Raj and Dabur India Limited’s Global Head of Operations & Chief Sustainability Officer Mr. Rahul Awasthi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dabur India Ltd. Chief Sustainability Officer, Mr. Rahul Awasthi said, “As the country’s leading manufacturer of Ayurveda-based products, Dabur has put in place several initiatives to protect and conserve the country’s vast herbal wealth. We have a proud tradition of innovation, not just in product development but also in Environmental Sustainability. Through this initiative, we aim to not only contribute towards enhancing the green cover of our nation but also foster a culture of environmental stewardship within our communities. Every tree planted today symbolizes our collective responsibility towards Mother Earth and our commitment to a healthier, more sustainable future.”

BSF Commandant Mr Des Raj expressed his commitment to protecting and nurturing these tree species across various campuses. “We welcome Dabur for this association and look forward to expanding the plantation efforts to additional campuses,” Mr Des Raj said.

Dabur India Limited Bio Resources Development Head Dr. Pankaj Prasad Raturi said, “Dabur’s committed towards promoting plantation drives across India has brought over 10,000 acres of land across the country under cultivation of medicinal herbs. Taking this forward, we have now joined BSF in furthering this cause by planting over 100,000 medicinal species this year. This initiative will significantly increase green cover, improve air quality, and support local biodiversity. Dabur will supply the seedlings and saplings of selected native plant species, provide technical support, training, plantation technologies, and silviculture practices.”

“The plantation drive will involve local communities and environmental organizations, fostering broad participation and raising awareness about environmental conservation. This collaboration aims to set a new standard for corporate and security forces working together on environmental initiatives contributing to climate action and enhancing ecological balance,” Mr Awasthi added. This initiative will positively influence border areas by introducing multi-purpose tree species that have both environmental and economic value.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 140 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands – Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin Hara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste and Vatika in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Foods & Beverages category.