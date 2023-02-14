Dabur Launches ‘Red Bae Fresh Gel’, a Toothpaste Offering Superior Fresh Breath & Oral Health

India’s leading Science-based Ayurveda Company Dabur India Ltd announced the expansion of its toothpaste portfolio with the launch of the new ‘Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel’. This innovative toothpaste is specially formulated to provide consumers with fresher, lively and healthier Oral Care. Dabur also roped in cinema heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda as the brand ambassador for Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel.

A 360-degree marketing campaign on the theme of “Attraction Magnet” featuring Vijay Deverakonda has been launched. Conceptualized by Havas Worldwide India, the campaign will target young millennials and portrays the integral role personal hygiene, and especially, oral hygiene, can play in boosting one’s confidence. In the TVC, Vijay Deverakonda demonstrates the superior freshness given by the product which enables him to be the BAE of all.

Dabur India Ltd Vice President-Marketing Mr. Abhishek Jugran said, “We are thrilled to launch Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel Toothpaste and to have Vijay Deverakonda on board to promote this brand. With his charming smile and dynamic personality, he perfectly embodies the values of our new product. Designed with effective natural ingredients like Wintergreen Oil and Mint, Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel is clinically proven to provide freshness up to 12hours and gives 4X better freshness than ordinary toothpaste. It also helps in maintaining good oral health, preventing cavities and promoting healthy gums. The launch of Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel Toothpaste marks a new milestone in Dabur’s commitment to providing innovative and effective oral care products.”

Priced at Rs 100 for 150gm, the new Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel Toothpaste is available at all major retail stores and leading e-commerce platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Deverakonda said, “I am delighted to be part of the Dabur family. Dabur Red is an iconic and trusted brand from the House of Dabur and is well known for its product quality and efficacy. I am very happy to launch their latest gel offering ‘Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel’, a youthful, fun brand with a lot of exuberance and freshness to it. It gives you that deep fresh breath to keep you always BAE-READY.”

Havas Worldwide India Chief Creative Officer Anupama Ramaswamy said, “With Valentine’s Day around the corner, magnetism is a quality that is desired by the youth. We wanted to bring this core thought alive by marrying the superior freshness that Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel brings along with the youth icon Vijay Deverakonda who exudes both confidence and freshness, making him a perfect fit for this brand proposition. In the TVC, Vijay Deverakonda uses the power of Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel toothpaste to deliver the message of 12-hour deep fresh breath confidence that makes one truly Bae-ready!”

Bengali TVC Link: https://youtu.be/J6bQ-cFZNOA