Dalmia Bharat Foundation Distributes Electrical Tool Kits on World Youth Skills Day

On World Youth Skills Day, Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBL), India’s leading cement manufacturing company, distributed electrical tool kits to its trainees at its DIKSHa -Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing) center in Midnapore. With the generous support of Schneider Electric India Foundation, DBF provided 25 electrical tool kits to its self-employed trainees from the Electrical Assistant course, to enable them to advance their careers in the electrical trade. With India’s rapid urbanization and technological advancements like smart homes, the growing demand for trained electricians presents a significant opportunity for employment and entrepreneurship in the sector. The tool kits were presented by Unit officials in the presence of other dignitaries and guests.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta, CEO, Dalmia Bharat Foundation said, “At Dalmia Bharat, we are committed to nurturing our youth through skill development, enabling their journey towards self-reliance. These kits are more than just tools; they represent hope that these toolkits motivate the trainees for self-employment and a brighter future. This initiative marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to build resilient communities and driving sustainable growth across India. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Schneider Electric India Foundation for their generous contribution.”

DIKSHa is committed to enabling skill development and sustainable livelihoods for disadvantaged youth in rural communities in India. It currently operates 20 centres across India offering training in healthcare, industrial sewing machine operator, assistant electrician, customer relationship management, data entry operator, solar PV installer, beauty and wellness etc. More than 16,000 trainees have graduated from DIKSHa centres, with 75% of them engaged in either wage employment or self-employment. Additionally, over 50% of the trainees are female, highlighting a strong focus on women-centric initiatives and empowerment. The DIKSHa centre in Midnapore has successfully trained over 550 students to date, with a monthly earning capacity ranging between ₹8000 to ₹20000.