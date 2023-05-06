Home

Lifestyle

Dark Circles? 5 Expert-Backed Home Remedies For Your Under Eyes

Dark Circles: These five natural home cures will help you say goodbye to tired-looking eyes and hello to a revitalized appearance.



Dark Circles? 5 Expert-Backed Home Remedies For Your Under Eyes



Dark Circles: The area of skin beneath your eyes seems darker if you have dark circles under your eyes. Depending on your natural skin tone, this area may appear in blue, purple, brown, or black tones. Dark circles under the eyes are not simply brought on by insufficient sleep. Genetics, allergies, and ageing are further potential factors. Stress, excessive alcohol consumption, and smoking are examples of lifestyle variables that can contribute to dark circles beneath the eyes. Ayurveda and gut health coach Dr Dimple Jangda shares five DIY home remedies to treat dark circles.

5 NATURAL REMEDIES TO TREAT DARK CIRCLES

Potato: Grate a white potato, strain the juice and apply it around the eyes. Potato is loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, which gives your skin the much-needed dose of nutrients. It has active enzymes, vitamin C, and starch, which provide nourishment to the skin around your eyes and helps reduce inflammation. Aloe Vera: It is rich in aloesin which helps in reducing pigmentation. It helps hydrate and make the skin under the eye more supple and helps reduce inflammation. You can gently massage around the eyes using your ring finger without applying too much pressure. You can also mix it with other ingredients like lemon juice, honey, or rose water. Almond Oil: It is rich in vitamin E, magnesium, phosphorus, and copper which has antioxidant properties. It is an excellent emollient and helps keep the delicate skin around your eyes hydrated and plump. A light massage with a ring finger helps improve blood flow towards the surface of the skin and thus reduces the appearance of dark circles, signs of fatigue, and fine wrinkles. You can also mix almond oil with honey and apply it around the eyes. Saffron: Soak 2-3 strands of saffron in cold milk and apply around the eyes using a cotton ball. Saffron helps lighten the skin around the eyes and reduce dark circles. Saffron is rich in both antioxidants and flavonoids. Antioxidants help protect the body from harmful substances. Flavonoids are chemicals found in plants that help the plant protect itself from fungi and disease. Green Tea Bags: They are a rich source of phenolic compounds, apply cold black or green tea bags to your eyes to reduce the appearance of dark circles. Caffeine can help narrow the blood vessels around your eye and constrict blood flow.

These treatments are inexpensive, simple to use, and free of harmful ingredients.











