Jamaat ul-Vida is observed on the final Friday of Ramadan. Muslims celebrate the occasion with a lot of fanfare.

Jamat ul-wida 2023: Date, History And Significance of Final Jumma



Jamat ul-wida 2023: Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, the holy month, is about to end. The last Friday before the lavish Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations commence is known as Jumat-ul-Wida. In accordance with the sighting of the crescent moon, Muslims will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, a significant religious holiday, on either April 22, 2023 (Saturday), or April 23, 2023, (Sunday).

Muslims read the Holy Quran in mosques and serve the needy or give them alms on Jumat-ul-Wida. Muslims believe that on this day, Allah will hear their prayers and provide them with prosperity, serenity, and joy.

Jamat ul-wida 2023 Date

Jumat-ul-Wida occurs on Friday, April 21, 2023. Jumat-ul-Wida is made up of the words juma, which means gathering, and wida, which means farewell.

Jamat ul-wida 2023 Significance

Jamat ul-wida is so significant that even those who are unable to fast for the entire month of Ramzan obey all the fasting regulations on this one day and ask Allah to uphold world peace and fraternity.

Jamat ul-wida 2023 Celebration

Muslims spend their days throughout Ramadan praying, engaging in spiritual meditation, performing good deeds, and interacting with family and friends. Layat al-Qadr, or the Night of Power, is observed on the evening of the 27th day of Ramadan.

Muslims refrain from eating or drinking anything between the hours of sunrise and dusk. The fast is broken with a special iftar meal that is shared with loved ones at dusk. Muslims participate in a special prayer at night called tarawih in addition to their daily prayers.











