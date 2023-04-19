Home

Eid 2023 in India: Date, History, Significance, And How to Celebrate The Festival Traditionally

eid-ul-fitr (Credits: PTI)

As Muslims across the world celebrate for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to end, they are also gearing to mark the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr. Eid-Ul-Fitr is a joyous occasion and one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic religion. Also known as Meethi Eid or Eid-al-Fitr, the festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims hold fast (Roza) from dawn to dusk for a month and engage in acts of worship and spiritual reflection. Keep scrolling to read the date, history, significance and how this festival is celebrated traditionally.

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 Date:

Eid-Ul-Fitr falls on different ways across regions. This year, Eid is expected to be celebrated from April 21 Friday to April 23, Sunday. Eid-Ul-Fitr is comemmorated in Kerala a day before the rest of the country. Kerala is usually the first state to declare the festival as the date of the festival is decided on the basis of moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 History:

Eid is one of the most important and celebrated festivals in the practice of Islam. It is believed that it was during the month of Ramadan that Prophet Muhammed, the founder of Islam, first received the revelation of the Quran. This is one of the reasons why Ramadan is deemed to be a holy month. Thus the period between Ramdan till Eid is considered very auspicious in Islam.

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 Significance And Celebrations:

The celebrations begin with the sighting of crescent moon on either the 29th day or the 30th day of Ramadan. From this day, Muslims are no longer required to observe fasts, but the other things like charity and offering prayers each day continues throughout the year. It is believed that if one chooses to observe fast during the whole month of Ramadan and completes it successfully, Allah blesses each one of them and all their sins are washed away. On the day of Eid al-Fitr, another important aspect is that people are encouraged to visit families and friends and exchange Eid wishes.

