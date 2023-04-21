Date, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi of Lord Vishnus Auspicious Day

Home

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi of Lord Vishnu’s Auspicious Day

Akshaya Tritiya is a sacred Hindu and Jain festival also known as Akha Teej will be celebrated on April 22, 2023.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Akshaya Tritiya, one of the most important Hindu holidays, brings wealth and prosperity. Lord Vishnu and the goddess Lakshmi are both revered on this day. The auspicious occasion is observed by Jains and Hindus alike with great fervour. People are advised to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya as a sign of wealth and prosperity. According to Hindu tradition, Akshaya Tritiya is a lucky day to launch new endeavours, businesses, and establishments.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Date And Shubh Muhurat

Akshaya Tritiya is regarded as lucky for a variety of things, including getting married, starting new businesses or investments, and buying gold. According to the Drik Panchang, the Akshaya Tritiya begins on April 22 at 7.49 AM and finishes on April 23 at 7.47 AM. The Akshaya Tritiya puja’s shubh muhurat runs from 7.49 AM to 12.20 PM.

April 22, 2023: The Chogadiya Muhurat will also begin at 7.49 AM and end at 9.04 AM.

April 23, 2023: Shubh Muhurat starts at 7.26 AM on April 23 and goes till 7.47 AM

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Puja Vidhi

Make sure the area where the rites will be performed and the idols of Lord Vishnu, Lord Kuber, Lord Ganesh, and Goddess Laxmi will be placed is meticulously cleaned before the ceremonies begin.

Devotees perform abhishekam by singing Panchamrit, a concoction of cow milk, honey, curd, ghee, sugar, and water.

Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi are also offered tulsi leaves that have been bathed in water.

Then present Lord Vishnu with akshat, sandalwood paste, and kumkum for Maa Laxmi.

Shower the deities with lotuses and other flowers along with incense sticks and diyas.

Chant holy mantras to pray to the gods.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Bhog Prasad

On Akshaya Tritiya Bhog, yellow and white-coloured sweets are offered to Mother Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu. Delectable rasmalai and kheer are a perfect choice for bhog prasad. Did you know that aamras is prepared in Gujarat and Maharashtra on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya? The flavoursome dessert is also labelled healthy.











