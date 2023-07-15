Home

Festivals Events

Sawan Shivratri 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Puja Vidhi to Please Lord Shiva on His Day

Sawan Shivratri 2023: Hindus celebrate Sawan Shivratri, a festival entirely devoted to Lord Shiva, every year, on the Chaturdashi tithi in the month of Shravan.

Sawan Shivratri 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Puja Vidhi to Please Lord Shiva on His Day



Sawan Shivratri 2023: The month of Sawan is of immense importance, and the Panchang predicts that this year will be especially lucky for followers of Lord Shiva, In order to get blessings and reach spiritual enlightenment, worshippers worship and adore Lord Shiva fervently during this beautiful month. The festival of Sawan Shivratri, which will be observed on July 15, 2023, is one of the major occasions throughout Sawan. Special prayers will be performed during this time to Lord Shiva and his family in temples all around the nation. The Maha Rudra-Abhishek puja is performed on this day by devotees to invite tranquility, marital joy, prosperity, and good health.

SAWAN SHIVRATRI 2023 DATE AND SHUBH MUHURAT

In accordance with Drik Panchang, Sawan Shivratri’s Chaturdashi tithi (fourteenth lunar day) will start at 8.32 PM on July 15, 2023, and end at 10.08 PM on July 16, 2023.

The Nishita Kaal Puja will take place on July 16 from 12.07 until 12.48.

The Chaturdashi tithi, it should be noted, also lasts from August 14 at 10.25 AM through August 15 at 12.42 PM.

SAWAN SHIVRATRI 2023 PUJA VIDHI

Go to the Lord Shiva temple and offer Jalabhishek to the Shiv Ling. It is customary to rise early, take a holy bath, and worship Lord Shiva’s statue while reciting the holy mantra ‘Om Namah Shivaya.’ Keep a strict fast all day, especially on Mondays. Say the Shiva-dedicated Mahamrutunjaya mantra 108 times. Offer the Shiv Ling milk, curd, ghee, honey, and Ganga Jal to perform Rudrabhishek. The Kanwar Yatra is another important ceremony that takes place at this time. Pilgrims travel on foot to the Lord Shiva temples, collecting holy water from the sacred rivers as they go. They then carry out unique worship and rituals for Lord Shiva using this water.

SAWAN SHIVRATRI 2023 LORD SHIVA MANTRA

Sanatan Dharma is home to many followers of Lord Shiva. To obtain Bholenath’s blessings, every follower worships him and chants mantras. Shiva Day is observed every Monday. On this day, it has been stressed the special significance of anointing the Shivling with fresh milk. It is thought to be particularly advantageous to recite the Om Namah Shivay mantra 108 times while wearing a Rudraksha rosary during this time.

Sawan is regarded as a holy month where Lord Shiva is worshipped in hopes of achieving success, getting married, and gaining prosperity.















