Home

Festivals Events

Ram Navami 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And History to Mark The Birth Anniversary of Lord Rama

Ram Navami 2023 in India: This year Ram Navami will be celebrated on Thursday, March 30. Know the time, history, puja vidhi and significance to celebrate the auspicious Hindu festival.

Ram Navami 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And History to Mark The Birth Anniversary of Lord Rama

Ram Navami 2023: Ram Navami is one of the auspicious Hindu festivals that commemorates the birth of Lord Rama. Lord Rama also pronounced as Lord Ram is considered the most revered deities in Hinduism. This festival is celebrated with devotion and great enthusiasm in India and by Hindus around the world. This day is also known as Shri Ram Janmotsav.

Ram Navami 2023: Date And Time

According to Hindu calendar, Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of Chaitra month (usually in March or April). This year it will be celebrated on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

According to Drik Panchang, the Ram Navami madhyahna muhurat will begin at 11:11 AM and end at 01:40 PM.

Ram Navami Date: March 30 (Thursday)

Ram Navami Madhyahna Muhurat: 11:11 AM to 01:40 PM

Ram Navami 2023: Shubh Muhurat

Ram Navami Madhyahna Moment – 12:26 PM

Navami Tithi Begins – 09:07 PM on March 29

Navami Tithi Ends – 11:30 PM on March 30

Ram Navami 2023: History And Significance

Lord Rama holds the great significance in the hearts of people, especially Hindus. On this auspicious day, Shri Ram Chandra took birth as human and is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the preserver in the Hindu trinity of Gods. Eldest son of Ayodhya King Dashratha and queen Kaushalya, Lord Rama is believed to be an ideal human being, son and husband who fought evil forces and signifies the symbol of truth, bravery and power.

As per Hindu mythology, Kind Dasharatha had three wives but he had no child so the King Dashratha performed Ashwamegha Yagya for putra Prapti (for sons) on the advice of Maha Rishi Vashishth after the Yajna, queens were given a bowl of kheer which was blessed by the Lord of Yajnas himself. The queens consumed the bowl of kheer and soon become the mother of 4 sons. Sumitra gave birth to Lord Shatrughan and Lord Lakshaman, Kaikeyi gave birth to Lord Bharat and Kaushalya gave birth to Lord Ram on the ninth day of Chaitra month. Since then, the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram is celebrated all over by all Shri Ram Bhakts (devotees).

Ram Navami 2023: Puja Vidhi

First thing, devotees should wake up early in the morning and takeholy bathe. Then, clean the temple and take wooden plank to place an idol of Lord Shri Ram. Light a diya with desi ghee and put tilak, offer garland and sweets to the idol Women must prepare satvik food and then offer the bhog prasad to the Goddess. Invite small girls and offer them food and dakshika and other gifts as per devotees’ choice. Some devotees organize hawan or yajna and offer 56 bhog to Lord Shri Rama. Devotees visit Ram temple and offer prayers. The festival is celebrated with fanfare and great enthusiasm. Many people visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir which is the birth place of Lord Ram and a sacred Ram temple located in the city of Ayodhya, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India.











