Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Celebrations

Devotees perform various rituals and puja ceremonies to seek blessings of Lord Hanuman. The festival also marks the beginning of the new year according to the Hindu calendar.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And How to Celebrate The Auspicious Hindu Festival

Hanuman Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated in India. It is observed on the full moon day of Chaitra month, which usually falls in the month of March or April. This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6, 2023. On this day, people celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman, who is revered as the symbol of strength, courage, and devotion. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman is the son of Lord Vayu (the God of Wind) and Anjana (a female monkey). He is also known as Anjaneya, Bajrangbali, and Maruti.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date And Shubh Muhurat

The festival is celebrated with great devotion and fervour across the country. Devotees perform various rituals and puja ceremonies to seek blessings of Lord Hanuman. The festival also marks the beginning of the new year according to the Hindu calendar.

As per Vedic astrology, the mahurat of Hanuman Jayanti is considered very auspicious. The best time to perform Hanuman Jayanti puja is during the Madhyana (noon) period. The Madhyana period is considered the most favorable time for all types of spiritual activities. On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, the Madhyana period is from 12:22 PM to 2:58 PM.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Rituals And Celebrations

To perform the puja, devotees prepare a special prasad consisting of jaggery, gram flour, and clarified butter (ghee). They also offer red flowers, incense sticks, and lamps to Lord Hanuman. Devotees recite Hanuman Chalisa and offer prayers to seek the blessings of the deity. Hanuman Jayanti is an auspicious day to start new ventures and businesses. It is believed that performing Hanuman puja on this day can bring success, good fortune, and prosperity. It is also believed that reciting Hanuman Chalisa daily can help in overcoming obstacles and challenges in life.

Apart from the puja rituals, Hanuman Jayanti is also celebrated with processions, cultural events, and feasts. People dress up as Hanuman and participate in the processions, which are accompanied by drums and other musical instruments. The festival is also marked by the distribution of prasad to the devotees.

Hanuman Jayanti is a blessed holiday that is widely observed with tremendous zeal and devotion. According to Vedic astrology, Hanuman Jayanti’s mahurat is extremely fortunate, and it is advised to perform the puja during the Madhyana era.

(Inputs: Dr. Pankaj Goel, a renowned Vastu expert and astrologer)












