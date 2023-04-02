Home

World Autism Awareness Day 2023: Debunking 5 Common Myths About This Disorder

World Autism Awareness Day 2023: Several things are talked about people having Autism but not all are true. It is important to get awareness and be more sensitive towards it.

Autism Myths and Facts: 5 Things You Should Stop Believing About Autism

World Autism Awareness Day 2023: Mental health is not something we talk about everyday but we should. In a bid to spread more awareness about various mental health disorders, there are designated days commemorating the. One such is World Autism Awareness Day. Autism is a neurological condition that affects the development of the brain. This further also impacts the way people with autism perceive social situations, how they communicate etc. Every year April 2 is celebrated as World Autism Awareness Day . The United Nations General Assembly unanimously declared 2 April as World Autism Awareness Day to highlight the need to help improve the quality of life of those with autism so they can lead full and meaningful lives as an integral part of society.

This initiative was taken in 2008, after the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities entered into force, reaffirming the fundamental principle of universal human rights for all. Its purpose is to promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities, and to promote respect for their inherent dignity.

According toa statement by the UN, “The rate of autism in all regions of the world is high and the lack of understanding has a tremendous impact on the individuals, their families and communities. The stigmatization and discrimination associated with neurological differences remain substantial obstacles to diagnosis and therapies, an issue that must be addressed by both public policy-makers in developing nations, as well as donor countries..

Therefore, to break these stereotypes, we first need to break the myths around autism and become more sensitive towards it.

Autism Day 2023: 5 Myths You Must Stop Believing

1.Myth: Autism is totally curable

Fact: Autism is a disorder of behavior and communication which can be greatly modified through various therapies, cure may not be the right word as any behavior is modifiable but not curable, said Dr. Jigyasha Sinha, Consultant, Peadatics Neurologist and Epileptologist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Mumbai, speaking with india.com

2.Myth: There is a link between vaccines and autism.

Facts: There is no link between vaccine and autism. Many studies have proven this and vaccines are absolutely safe in autistic kids just like any other kid, Sinha added.

3. Myth: People with Autism tend to be more violent and lack emotion.

Fact: Its time to break this myth. Autistic kids can read emotions and feel empathetic. Their ways of expression may be variable. Autism Spectrum Disorder affects the development of the brain and hence impacts their perception of the world, social cues and emotions as well.

4.Myth: Autism only affects the brain.

Fact: With the rising number of cases over the last decade, studies are now showing that autism impacts multiple systems of the body which includes metabolic, mitochondrial, immunological, gastrointestinal and neurological. Therefore, autistic children often have deal with other underlying health issues as well.

Myth: Autistic individuals do not speak much.

Fact: While non-verbal autism is a subset of Autistic spectrum disorder, majority of the Autistic kids can talk despite having language and communication challenges, said Dr. Sinha.











