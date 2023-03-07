Home

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone Nails Goth Look in Leather Blazer Dress at Paris Fashion Week And We Are Taking Notes

Deepika Padukone has yet again won the hearts of Indians with her sexy goth look. Don’t miss to see her hair and makeup details.

Deepika Padukone Nails Goth Look in Leather Blazer Dress at Paris Fashion Week And We Are Taking Notes (PC: AP)

Everyone knows that a little black dress is perfect for any occasion. At the ongoing Paris Fashion Week (PFW), Deepika Padukone left everyone in awe with her goth-inspired look. She wore Louis Vuitton’s leather stud button blazer dress that had big metallic buttons closures on the front. Regarding the design elements, the dress had a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, a mini hem length, and a figure-skimming silhouette. Deepika Padukone teamed it with a pair of black sheer lace-embroidered stockings, black knee-high heeled leather boots, and a top handle medium black LV handbag.

Sharing a glimpse of her goth-inspired look, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and dropped a picture. In the pics, Deepika is seen striking a stylish pose. She opted for beachy wave hair and kohl-rimmed eyes that definitely caught the attention.

Deepika Padukone Shared Her Look From Paris Fashion Week

Netizens have compared her look with her Veronica character from Cocktail. Reacting to her picture, actress Ridhima Pandit commented, “mann”. A fan wrote, “The temperature has gotten high,” a social media user commented. Another said, “Proud of my Indian heroine who never misses a chance to show her hotness”.

Deepika Padukone also posed for the paps outside the event and we can only get mesmerised with her avatar. A look at Deepika Padukone’s hotness here!

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika has already started the shoot of Fighter. In this movie, she will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. She also has Project K with Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.











