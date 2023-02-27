Delhi’s poetess Suman Lata Sharma was honoured with the title of ‘Bhasha Sahodari Ratna’

On the occasion of World Hindi Day, Delhi resident Suman Lata Sharma was awarded the title of ‘Bhasha Sahodari Ratna’ at the ‘Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Mauritius’ during the Ninth International Convention, organized in Mauritius on January 10-11, 2023 in collaboration with Bhasha Sahodri Hindi and Mahatma Gandhi Institute, Mauritius. The Convention was inaugurated by the President of Mauritius, Honourable Prithviraj Singh Rooppan.

Indian litterateurs, writers from about 24 States, and Hindi loving litterateurs from Mauritius participated in this Convention. On this occasion, President of Mahatma Gandhi Sansthan Shri Prempal Mahadev Ji, Director General Shri Rajkumar Ram Pratap Ji were also present. The main attraction of this Convention was intense discussion, lectures and poetry recitation on Hindi. Suman Lata Sharma said on the stage that Hindi is a special identity of India, not only in India but also at the international level. Hindi grew by leaps and bounds in festivals, in Ramayana songs, in evening prayers, in folk songs resonating in the scorching heat of the fields in Mauritius. Continuous study and teachings of Hindi language started in the meetings. The Indian immigrants considered the education of their language and culture to be the right way for the salvation of their children. With the cooperation of both the countries, the World Hindi Secretariat was established in Mauritius.

Eminent Hindi writer Ramdev Dhurandhar was present throughout the session who patiently listened to all the speakers and poets and boosted everyone’s morale. He honoured Smt. Suman Lata Sharma with ‘Bhasha Sahodari Ratna’ on stage and presented a citation and a memento.

About Smt. Suman Lata Sharma – Suman ji retired from National Seeds Corporation as Assistant Administrative Officer after serving the Government of India for 35 years. Her first poetry collection ‘Pehchaan Meri Bhi’ was published in the year 2015. She is a Member of Indian Society of Authors (InSA), Vidhi Bharati Parishad. Awards/Honors : Udbhav Manav Seva Samman, Kavya Sandhya Memento dedicated to ‘Gandhi and Patel’, Creative Participation in International Poetry Collection ‘Kavya Salila’ on Ramon Magsaysay Awardees which is included in World Book of Records, London, ‘International Vageshwari Samman’ by Vidhi Bharti Parishad. She has contributed several poems and songs that are published in magazines like Vanitha, Sarita, Griha Lakshmi, Sajag Samachar, etc.