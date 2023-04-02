Home

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Exudes Glam in Vivid Slit Gown With Shimmery Strapless Blouse- See Stunning PICS

Priyanka Chopra aced the styles quotient at the launch event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Priyanka chopra and Nick Jonas pose for the red carpet at NMACC launch day two

The launch event of Nita Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was a star-studded affair. While some called it the Indian ‘Met Gala’ with celebrities donning the most gracious of attires and walking the red carpet, it was nothing short of a great fashion event too. Our very own desi girl Priyank Chopra Jonas aced the style quotient on both the days of the launch with her husband Nick Jonas. The couple was praised for their sartorial fashion choice at the launch event.

From shimmers to saree, Priyanka mixed a lil’ bit of Indian with a lil’bit of Let’s take a look at her glamourous outfit for the NMACC

PRIYANKA CHOPRA MADE HEADS TURN

Priyanka Chopra surely knows how to keep it á la mode and we can see it. Chopra was styled in a customised thigh-high slit vibrant gown by Amit Aggarwal. With a strapless shimmery blouse paired with vivid colours and flares of what appears to be look of a banarsi saree, PeeCee donned a unique attire.

Properly decoding her ensemble for the event, her outfit included a statement skirt that was fabricated out of 60-year-old Banarsi Brocade saree along with sequin holographic bustier.

It was not just some ordinary regular gown, but an elegant motley of colours with a touch of Indian. Exuding grace, she wrapped it around her one hand and looked effortlessly beautiful along with layered choker jewellery. Minimal yet beautiful and that seems to be the new vogue.

Meanwhile, her husband Nick Jonas looked suave as he opted for a classic pant-blazer combination. A celebrity we love to see, the duo made a dashing entry on day two of the launch event.

At day one of the launch event, Priyanka Chopra was styled in ELIE SAAB Haute Couture Autumn Winter 2022. She chose a shimmery (more like starry) beige opaque gown.

While her looks made jaws drop, several fans commented that they missed her in a traditional Indian attire.

All the hearts were full after Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh danced together on the iconic Gallan Goodiyan song from their movie Dil Dhadhakne Do.











