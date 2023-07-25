Diabetes Control: 5 Ayurvedic Herbs to Manage Your Blood Sugar Level Naturally





Diabetes Control: Millions of individuals throughout the world suffer from diabetes, a chronic metabolic condition. It is essential to look for complementary alternative therapy options to traditional medical procedures given the rising prevalence of diabetes. Ayurvedic herbs can help people with diabetes better regulate their blood sugar levels and enhance their overall quality of life when used in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle, wholesome diet, and consistent exercise.

5 AYURVEDIC HERBS TO MANAGE DIABETES NATURALLY

Karela (Bitter Melon): Karela, also known as Bitter Melon, has long been used in Ayurveda for its anti-diabetic properties. It contains an insulin-like compound called polypeptide-p, which helps lower blood sugar levels. Bitter melon also aids in improving glucose utilisation and stimulating insulin secretion, making it an excellent choice for diabetes management. Jamun: Indian blackberry or black plum, has hypoglycemic effects, aiding in lowering blood sugar levels. It contains bioactive compounds like anthocyanins, ellagic acid, and polyphenols, which further aid the process. Consumption of Jamun or its juice helps regulate blood glucose levels, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce the risk of diabetic complications. Its high dietary fibre content slows down sugar absorption, promoting better glycemic control. Including jamun in a balanced diet can effectively manage diabetes. Giloy (Tinospora Cordifolia): Giloy, also known as Tinospora Cordifolia, exhibits hypoglycemic effects by stimulating insulin secretion and improving insulin sensitivity, helping to regulate blood sugar levels. Additionally, its anti-inflammatory properties can reduce inflammation and enhance insulin sensitivity. Giloy’s antioxidant property helps protect pancreatic beta cells and counteract the oxidative stress associated with diabetes. Incorporating Giloy into a comprehensive diabetes management plan may provide additional support for maintaining stable blood sugar levels and promoting overall well-being. Gudmar (Gymnema Sylvestre): Gudmar, also known as Gymnema Sylvestre, has been recognised for its potential role in managing diabetes naturally. It may help control blood sugar levels by reducing glucose absorption and enhancing insulin sensitivity. Additionally, Gudmar has been associated with managing sugar cravings and supporting pancreatic health. Indian Gooseberry (Amla): Indian Gooseberry, or Amla, is a potent Ayurvedic herb that offers numerous health benefits, including blood sugar regulation. It is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help improve pancreatic function and enhance insulin secretion. Amla also aids in reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, which are often associated with diabetes.

(With IANS inputs)





