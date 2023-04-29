Home

Health

Diabetes Lifestyle Tips: Why Maintaining Blood Sugar Level During Summer is Important?

Diabetes tips for Summer: With Sun shining brightly over our heads, Diabetic people need to take a little extra care of their blood sugar levels for cool Summer day.

Diabetes Tips For Summer: These lifestyle changes will help regulate blood sugar level in hot hot weather

Diabetes Tips For Summer: Sun is already shining upon us. Caps and umbrellas are out, sunscreens are applied as we ready ourselves to sweat through the hot days of summer. Health care varies from season to season and with Summer sun up, hydration, a healthy diet, and exercises have a different approach all together. Heatstroke, heatwave, exhaustion are the seasonal trends for health. Speaking of health in Summer, people living with diabetes need to be a little more cautious than usual. As temperatures rise during the summer months, it’s important to be mindful of the impact that extreme heat can have on your diabetes management. Maintaining blood sugar levels under the sun becomes a task than usual as the temperatures affect glucose levels for diabetic patients more easily.

Diabetes Tips: How Hot Weather Impacts Sugar Level?

Speaking with india.com, Dr. Sandeep Sonawane, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Navi Mumbai, said that heat can affect blood sugar control, particularly for those who use insulin or struggle to maintain effective blood sugar levels. Additionally, dehydration caused by exposure to high temperatures can lead to further blood sugar imbalances and increase the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

It may impact sweat glands, damage blood vessels or nerves etc. Heat stroke or exhaustion would be another medical emergency altogether. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetic people may get dehydrated more quickly and if blood vessels are impacted, it will reduce the body’s ability to cool down and may as well change how the body deals with insulin.

Diabetes Tips: 8 Lifestyle Habits For Summer Season

Dr. Sonawane further shared some lifestyle changes that can help to maintain and regulate the bloos sugar levels of diabetic people. To help manage your diabetes while enjoying outdoor activities, there are several tips to keep in mind.

Hydration is the Golden Rule: It’s important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Carrying small bottles of water or low-calorie electrolyte-replenishing sports drinks can help you avoid becoming dehydrated during physical activity. Aim for at least two liters of water per day. Frequent Monitoring: Testing your blood sugar levels more frequently during hot weather can also help you stay on top of any fluctuations. Check on Insulin Level: It’s also important to adjust your insulin doses as needed, in consultation with your healthcare provider or diabetes educator. Keep items like glucose tabs or toffee on hand to treat low blood sugar, and take steps to protect your medication and supplies from extreme heat. Avoid Sunburn: To avoid sunburn, wear light-colored cotton clothes and use a broad-spectrum sunscreen. Have High Fiber Diet: Including plenty of high-fiber green leafy vegetables like cabbage, methi, palak, lauki, and bitter gourd in your diet can also help regulate blood sugar levels. Add Some Citrus Too: Additionally, consuming citrus fruits like lemons, amla, oranges, and watermelon, as well as cucumber and coconut water, can help you maintain hydration. You can also include other hydrating options like diluted skimmed buttermilk, lemon or tomato juice (without added sugar), and ice tea (without added sugar). High-Calorie Fruit ONLY in Moderation: It’s important to consume high-calorie fruits like mangoes and jackfruit in moderation to avoid blood sugar spikes.

By being mindful of these tips, you can help manage your diabetes while enjoying the outdoors during the summer months. Always consult with your healthcare provider or diabetes educator for personalized advice on managing your diabetes in hot weather.











