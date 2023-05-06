Home

PCOS: Diabetes to Sleep Apnoea, How to Deal With PCOS-Related Long Term Health Risks?

Incorporating a healthy lifestyle that includes moderate exercise, a low-calorie diet and others will not only help you deal with PCOS effectively but will also be beneficial in the long run.

One in every five Indian women has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a disorder characterized by hormonal imbalance. Did you know that PCOS has become increasingly prevalent in women? There are numerous potential causes for this disorder, including excessive testosterone production, low-grade inflammation, insulin resistance, and heredity. Additionally, PCOS could lead to significant health issues like infertility, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular illnesses, cancer, and depression, amongst others. To appropriately treat the syndrome before it develops into a life-threatening medical condition, a long-term management strategy must be developed. Dr Shilpa Ellur, Consultant Reproductive Medicine, Milann Fertility Centre, Whitefield, Bangalore reveals how to deal with potential PCOS-related long terms risks.

3 LONG-TERM PCOS-RELATED HEALTH RISKS

Type 2 Diabetes: Managing PCOS is difficult as it is; thus, it is essential that you take care of your body to avoid additional health problems like diabetes. PCOS-affected women produce high levels of testosterone, which increases the synthesis of insulin, leading to the development of insulin resistance and hyperinsulinemia, both of which increase the risk of type 2 diabetes. In order to prevent such a situation, the best thing to do is make specific changes to your lifestyle. Incorporate a healthy diet, including plant-based and unrefined foods, along with some sort of physical exercise in order to contain diabetes after having been diagnosed with PCOS. Cardiovascular Diseases: Women with PCOS frequently experience elevated cholesterol, high blood pressure, raised insulin levels, and glucose intolerance, all of which increase the risk of heart disease. According to an NCBI study, PCOS patients have an increased risk of cardiovascular illnesses because of their unique hormonal pattern, which is marked by hyperandrogenism, insulin resistance, dyslipidemia, and an inflammatory state. In order to avoid cardiovascular diseases, early detection along with timely treatment is certainly crucial. Sleep Apnoea: Women with PCOS are more likely to develop sleep apnoea or breathing problems, especially if they gain weight or become insulin resistant. Extra neck fat can partially block the upper airway, altering breathing and resulting in loss of sleep, weariness, and decreased quality of life. In order to prevent this from happening, integrating healthy habits into your lifestyle is a must.

PCOS PREVENTION AND MANAGEMENT

A few lifestyle modifications, including changes to your diet and engaging in some form of physical exercise, can help control PCOS effectively. Increased insulin levels are known to occur in polycystic ovarian syndrome patients, which can contribute to the accumulation of additional fat and make weight loss difficult. However, maintaining a healthy diet will help you to keep your insulin levels under control. Moreover, eating foods high in fibre, such as vegetables, fruits, flax seeds, sprouts, brown rice, and anti-inflammatory foods like spinach, green tea, beans, lentils, dark chocolate, coconut, and turmeric will help to reduce inflammation, destroy toxins, and promote weight loss, keeping PCOS under control. In addition, engaging in various forms of physical activity like yoga and meditation on a daily basis can do wonders for women diagnosed with PCOS.

HOW TO DEAL WITH PCOS?

PCOS is a common hormonal disorder that affects women and has a severe impact on their health. In order to deal with the syndrome in the right manner, adopting a healthy lifestyle is a must. Including high-fibre and anti-inflammatory foods in your diet, as well as regular physical activity, will help you manage PCOS efficiently. In addition, engaging with a fertility professional to develop a customized treatment plan that involves drugs and other reproductive treatments will help you successfully manage PCOS.











