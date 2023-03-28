Did You Know About Pomelo, A Lesser Known Citrus-Rich Fruit You MUST Include In Your Diet?

Home

Did You Know About Pomelo, Lesser Known Citrus-Rich Fruit You MUST Include In Your Diet?

Pomelo is high in vitamin C and has several health benefits that we probably did not know about.

Fruits are a rich source of nutrients. Having fruits in your diet is considered a healthy addition and a much-needed one too. There is a wide array of fruits that are available in the market offering several health benefits, some we know and some we don’t. Among these is one such fruit called Pomelo. Not heard of it earlier? Possible, it is a lesser known fruit but serves several benefits. It is highly rich in vitamin C and is good for several bodily organs too. Speaking with india.com, Niyati Naik, Clinical Dietitian, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Mumbai, shared inputs and highlighted why Pomelo could be the next new thing in your diet.

Pomelo is a fruit of the citrus family which serves the perfect amalgamation of taste and health benefits. It is a very rich source of vitamin C and hence can be helpful in better immune functions, improved absorption of iron, and antioxidant properties to list a few. It is a low-calorie high fibre food thus being beneficial in several metabolic diseases, weight loss, constipation and makes for a perfect mid meal option.

From heart health to liver, here are some of its benefits:Health benefits of Pomelo?

Heart health: Pomelo is a high fibre and potassium fruit which can both lead to providing heart healthy benefits. The fibre helps in better clearance of the bad cholesterol thus providing a health healthy effect while the potassium is known to improve the muscle function of the heart and can aid in lowering blood pressure and thus providing better heart protection. Anti-aging properties: It is known to contain antioxidants like naringenin, naringin and lycopene which majorly gives pomelo its powers. Due to the high amount of antioxidants present in pomelo, it can help in the whole anti aging charade by scavenging the free radicals that are known to cause oxidative damage that expedites the process of aging. Uplifts liver function: Pomelo is a good source of naringin, a flavonoid that has been shown to help reduce the risk of fatty liver disease and improve overall liver health. Additionally, the high levels of vitamin C in pomelo can help stimulate the production of glutathione, a key antioxidant that plays an important role in liver function. However, there is limited research data in regards of the benefits for humans. Boosts immunity: The major immune boosting effects of pomelo come form the high amount of vitamin c. Vitamin C helps aid the function of white blood cells which are the body’s fighters against any infection or inflammation. The presence of vitamin c also boosts the absorption of iron and thus helping in maintaining an optimal hemoglobin level.











