Did You Know Blackberry is Super Healthy? 8 Reasons Why This Should Be Your Go to Summer Snack

Summers here and come bearing some really fruity and cool fruits like blackberries. Unknown to many, these little colourful nature’s candies posses several health benefits from diabetes to heart health!

Blackberry for the win this summer!

Blackberry Health Benefits: Berries are one of the healthiest foods to include in your diet. And it is the season berries! From Strawberry to blackberry, these little fruity fruits are great for summer and come bearing several health benefits too. Berries almost go with everything. You can add in pudding (even in your diet healthy chia pudding), ice creams, mueslis, cakes, smoothies, and ofcourse the raw forms. These nature’s candy can be used from breakfast to desserts in all course meals and are loaded with nutrients and can help prevent risk of so many diseases too. Did you ever wonder that just a handful of colourful little fruits can be so much big in value?

8 Health Benefits of Blackberries

Good for Heart Health: Packed with antioxidants and other nutrients, blackberries support heart health and is good for the cardiovascular system. Rich in Vitamin C: Vitamin C is good source for bones, and blood vessels, and helps to heal wounds, skin health etc. Therefore, blackberries make for a good addition to the diet. Good for Oral Health: According to some studies, blackberry extract consists of anti-inflammatory properties that help lower the risk of contracting oral diseases. Good for Brain Health: The antioxidants in berries help to lower the risk of cognitive degeneration, prevents memory loss and help with brain power and health. Rich in Manganese: Manganese is an essential nutrient for bone health. It also supports immunity and is good for the skin too. Helps In Blood Sugar: Berries are naturally sweet and may help in regulating blood sugar levels. It can protect cells from high blood sugar levels . Fibrous Berries: Berries are rich in fibre and hence help in digestion and keeps you full longer which can further reduce your calorie intake. They fall under low carb diet.

Reduce Inflammation: They have good anti-inflammatory properties defending against infection and injury inflammation. Helps Digestion: Blackberries are high in fibre and help with gut health too. It aids in digestion and reduces the risk of bloating, and constipation.

