Breast Cancer: Diet to Screenings, 7 Lifestyle Tips to Lower The Risk of Cancer

Breast cancer is a common problem pertaining o women but still requires more awareness around it. Here are few simple lifestyle tips to include for a healthy outlook on life.

Breast Cancer: Breast cancer is a common occurrence in women and a growing concern too. There is should be more awareness about the signs, symptoms, prevention, detection etc. With proper knowledge, it becomes easy and better to be ready and prepped for what’s coming. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), ” Breast cancer arises in the lining cells (epithelium) of the ducts (85%) or lobules (15%) in the glandular tissue of the breast. Initially, the cancerous growth is confined to the duct or lobule (“in situ”) where it generally causes no symptoms and has minimal potential for spread (metastasis).”

“Over time, these in situ (stage 0) cancers may progress and invade the surrounding breast tissue (invasive breast cancer) then spread to the nearby lymph nodes (regional metastasis) or to other organs in the body (distant metastasis). If a woman dies from breast cancer, it is because of widespread metastasis,” added WHO in a statement.

Here are a few lifestyle changes that women should be mindful of to prevent the risk of breast cancer:

Healthy Weight: Body weight should always be in line with Body Mass Index (BMI) and that is subjective to individuals. Being overweight can be a major trigger for cancer and affect over health otherwise.

Regular Exercise: Exercising can reduce the risk of breast cancer and other types of it as well. In general exercising lowers risk of health altogether. 30 minutes of moderate exercise can also work. Also, if not every day, 4 days a week of physical activity should be a must.

A Healthy Diet: Increase intake of whole grains, vegetables, pulse, lentil, and fruit also help prevent risk of breast cancer.

Get Regular Screenings: Regular screenings, such as mammograms and Pap tests, can help detect cancer early when it's most treatable

Limit Carbs and Sugar: Limit consumption of sugary food, beverages and refined carbohydrates.

Quit Smoking: Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer but it has also been linked to several other types of cancer, including cervical and bladder cancer. Quitting smoking is one of the most important things women can do to reduce their risk of cancer.












