Discover the Rich Flavors of Old Delhi at Novotels DILLI WALI DAAWAT Festival

Discover the Rich Flavors of Old Delhi at Novotel’s ‘DILLI WALI DAAWAT’ Festival

To offer Delhiites the best of Mughlai cuisine, Novotel Hotel Aerocity has organised a new festival ‘Dilli Wali Daawat’. Do try their Kebabs, Galouti Kebab, Mutton Nihari, Zaffrani Kheer and Shahi Tukda | Food Review



Dilli Wali Daawat Food Festival at Novotel, Aerocity (Picture Credit: Kritika Vaid)

Indulge in the delightful flavors of Old Delhi at Food Exchange, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, as they present a culinary event called “DILLI WALI DAAWAT”. The event, which started on May 19th and will run until May 28th, 2023, showcases the richness and authenticity of Mughlai cuisine, particularly from Purani Delhi Ki Galiyan.

Chef Talat Mehmood Khan, the mastermind behind this endeavor, is known for his expertise in recreating the flavors of Delhi-6 at Novotel Hotel Aerocity. With great passion and patience, he prepares his own special masala, a blend of spices ground into a paste, which adds a distinct aroma and taste to the dishes.

Chef Talat, a self-taught culinary artist, developed his love for cooking while assisting his mother in the kitchen. Over time, he has become a renowned chef, dedicated to sharing the traditional flavors of Purani Dilli (Old Delhi) with people all over the country.

The Mughal-inspired cuisine featured at the event is a haven for kebab and curry enthusiasts, offering delectable dishes such as Dilli 6 chicken tikka, Paneer malai seekh, Surmai fish tikka, Mutton Korma, Chicken Changezi, Nizami Handi, and Sheer Khurma.

One can delight in a variety of popular street food counters. Indulge in the tangy and crispy golgappas, flavorful tikkis, refreshing mohabbat ka sharbat, and the irresistible kulfi faluda. These counters offer a wide selection of delectable street food items that will surely satisfy your cravings.

Speaking on the occasion, Chef Talat Says, “We are delighted to bring Purani Dilli Food which has become a beloved cult cuisine for food enthusiasts in our city. By joining hands with Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, we aim to offer an even more immersive and authentic experience, highlighting the culinary treasures of Old Delhi”.

Showcasing the vibrant nature of the cuisine, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity invites its patrons to join for a memorable celebration of flavors, culture, and community.

Where: Food Exchange, Novotel

When: May 19 to May 28, 7 pm Onwards

Price: Starting INR 3700 ++ onwards promotional offer of 50% off

Verdict: Savour the culinary treasures of Old Delhi at Food Exchange, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, and immerse yourself in the flavors that have delighted palates for centuries.















