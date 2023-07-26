  • 6291968677
Fashion & Lifestyle

Discover the Robotics World With Fine-Dine Culinarly at Mie.Roboluscious

July 26, 2023


Witness the beginning of new era, where technology meets food and robots serving your favourite cuisine at Mie.Roboluscious.

Food Review: Discover the Robotics World With Fine-Dine Culinarly at Mie.Roboluscious

Can you picture yourself entering a restaurant with robots serving tempting food to you? Well, yes you can and only in this amazing family restaurant Mie.Roboluscious. I recently had a chance to visit this new fine-dine in Noida and the first thing I witnessed was a revolutionary rise of robotic technology in culinary world. Culinarily robots are truly transforming the future of gastronomy, from cooking to plating and what not.

What I saw the most interesting thing was so many kids enjoying this robotic world. The placed served an energetic vibe with spunky interior and modernised seating area. The ground- floor restaurant has a spacious indoor seating and I opted for a snug spot as I embarked to my gastronomic adventure.

The staff was attentive and greeted us whole-heartedly. As soon as we sat down, they served us chilled and refreshing mocktails. The menu didn’t have any unique dish, but a variety of cuisines including- North Indian, Chinese and Italian.

From, tandoori platter which had yummy panner tikka, cheese-size roles and freshly served dip to cheesy nachos, creamy white sauce penne pasta and more. The place actually defines a dining experience for food enthusiasts.

The interesting theme called out the high-tech robots who served us in a most delicious way. The restaurant truly justifies the outcome of ”Jab Food Met Robo”. The advancement of technology was well-suited with a different concept and an enjoyable environment for kids and family to visit. In India, the rise of culinary robots is evolving that is truly transforming the food industry.

Stars: 3/5
Location: A 101, Hazipur Market, JMD Arcade, Sec – 104, Noida
Meal For Two: Rs 1400
Timings: 11:00 am-11:00 pm

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)










