Disha Patani Goes Beast Mode As She Performs Deadlifts at The Gym

Disha Patani recently went beast mode as she performed hardcore deadlifts during her gym training session.

Disha Patani Goes Beast Mode As She Performs Deadlifts: Disha Patani never compromises when it comes to her health and fitness. The actress follows a very disciplined workout regime and does not skip her gym despite her busy schedule which includes shooting for movies, ad commercials or attending public events. Disha has taken the internet by storm as her pictures and videos from back-to-back events over the weekend surfaced online. Netizens were left gasping for breath as they lauded her drop-dead-gorgeous looks and bold style statements. Her recent appearance at awards night in stunning magenta blouse and matching cut-out gown set the social media feeds on fire.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL GYM PHOTOS:

DISHA PATANI PERFORMS KILLER DEADLIFTS

Disha recently posted a video from her workout session with a caption on her Instagram stories. The Ek Villain Returns actress can be seen performing hardcore deadlifts at the gym. She wrote in the caption, “75 kg 1 rm,” adding a one-eye closed with hands emoji. Disha further added, “Need to get back to my strength,” adding a monkey hiding its face and an emotional emoji. The actress wore a pink t-shirt and black track pants and tied her hair with pony tail. Her fitness teacher Rajendra Dhole also reposted the clip on his Instagram stories and captioned it as, “strong and beautiful @dishapatani.”

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is also shooting for her Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, the makers also unveiled Disha’s look from Project K on her birthday. Vyjayanthi movies took to their Instagram handle and captioned their post as, “Wishing @DishaPatani a very Happy Birthday from team #ProjectK.” There are also reports about Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. She was recently clicked coming out of the filmmaker’s office. However, nothing official has been finalised or confirmed yet.

