Disha Patani Spreads Steamy Magic in Black Figure-Gazing Dress With Plunging Neckline And High Slit- See Hot PICS

Disha Patani’s latest look created ultra glam vibes in black corset high-slit dress. Scroll down to see her pics!

Disha Patani Spreads Steamy Magic in Black Figure-Gazing Gown With Plunging Neckline And High Slit- See Hot PICS

Disha Patani is an absolute fashionista. The diva never fails to impress fans with her irristable charm and stunning body. Disha known for her impeccable fashion sense and mesmerizing looks, recently left her fans wanting more as shared her drop-dead gorgeous pictures in black dress. Scroll down to see her latest look on Instagram.

Disha Patani exudes magical charm in black strappy dress. The attire features sequined work on corset, plunging neckline, thigh-slit and silhouette that accentuated her figure perfectly. For glam picks, Disha went with shimmery eyeshadow, sleek black eyeliner, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips and glowing skin. Her look was the perfect amalgamation of oomph and sophistication. For hairdo, Disha went with open wavy tresses that added sparkles to her cosmic black number. Disha Patani’s look created ultra glam vibes with deep neckline and thigh-high slit. But what stole the show was her diamond necklace, truly captivating!

Disha Patani Soars Mercury Levels in Black Strappy Dress

Fans are often left gasping for breath as she drops her sizzling pics and flaunts her hot bod. As soon as she shared her pics on gram, fire and emojis started flooding and Disha’s fans couldn’t wait to express their reaction. Few of her fan commented ”You Look Hot”, ”Super Hottttttt🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” ”Beautiful diva”

On professional front, Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is also shooting for her Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. There are also reports about Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. However, nothing official has yet been finalised.

