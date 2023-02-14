Disha Patani Turns Stylish Valentines Day Treat in SEXY Purple Mini Dress With Plunging Neckline

Home

Lifestyle

Disha Patani Turns Stylish Valentine’s Day Treat in SEXY Purple Mini Dress With Plunging Neckline- See HOT PICS

Disha Patani looks sizzling as she gets into the party mood in SEXY mini dress with heavily plunging neckline.

Disha Patani Turns Stylish Valentine’s Day Treat in SEXY Purple Mini Dress With Plunging Neckline- See HOT PICS

Disha Patani has once again set the internet ablaze with her sizzling avatar. The diva recently donned a hot see-through sexy shimmery dress. Disha surely knows how to mesmerize her fans when it comes to style and fashion. The actor who is quite active on social media keeps on posting her reels and pictures in sizzling attires. The Ek Villain Returns actor once again shared few sultry Instagram pictures in bare minimal smoking hot dress.

Talking about the outfit, Disha Patani was seen adorning sexy purple dress with shimmery embellishment. The plunging scoop neckline of the outfit was held together by thin spaghetti straps. For glam picks, the diva opted for subtle eyeshadow, nude lip shade, perfect eyebrows, sharp contour and dazzling highlighter. For hairdo, Disha went with gorgeous open wavy tresses with side partiton. Disha accessorized her sizzling dress with statement diamond earrings and a funky ring that matched with her attire beautifully.

Disha Patani Serves Intense Hotness in Latest Set of Pictures:

Fires and emojis started flooding as soon as Disha uploaded her sizzling pictures on gram. Fans not only drooled over the outfit but also loved her amazing poses for the shoot. ‘Why so hot?’ ‘Queen of fashion’, ‘Sexy Diva’ users commented. Fans also posted heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis on her sizzling post.

On professional front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She has also started shooting of her first Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

Loved or Loveeeed Disha Patani’s Recent Instagram Pictures? Tell us in the comments below.











