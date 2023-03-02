Do NOT Wear Yellow During Holi Puja, Here Are Other Dos And Donts

Home

Holika Dahan Puja 2023: Do NOT Wear Yellow During Holi Puja, Here Are Other Dos And Don’ts

Holika Dahan Puja 2023: Astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji explains why you should not wear yellow during the puja and other things to take care of this festival.

Holika Dahan Puja 2023: Holi is a festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy across India. It marks the victory of good over evil and is associated with various mythological stories. One of the important rituals of Holi is the Holika Dahan Puja, which is performed the night before Holi.

Astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji says, “As per astrology, there are certain dos and don’ts that need to be followed during Holika puja to ensure the best possible outcome. Let’s emphasise some of the dos and don’ts that you might consider remembering while enjoying this festive occasion”.

Holika Dahan Puja 2023: Dos

Light a ghee diya: You can attract positivity and peace to your home by lighting a ghee diya and placing it in the northern corner of your house. Offer holy items to the fire: Offer cow dung cakes, mustard seeds and oil, sesame seeds, sugar, wheat grains, Akshat, and dried coconut to the holy fire. This practice is believed to bring good luck and prosperity to the household. Offer water while doing the parikrama: During the parikrama, which is going around the fire, offer water to the fire. This practice symbolizes purification and is believed to bring blessings from the deity. Apply turmeric and sesame oil: During the daytime of Holika Dahan, apply a mixture of turmeric and sesame oil all over your body. After some time, scrub off the turmeric and keep it on a piece of paper. Later, offer the scrapped turmeric to the Holika fire. This practice is believed to bring good health and ward off negative energies. Collect the smeared ash from the bonfire: According to Drik Panchang, collecting and smearing the ash from the Holika Dahan bonfire on the body is believed to purify the body and soul as it is considered pious.

Holika Dahan Puja 2023: Don’ts

Do not consume food or water from outsiders: On this day, it is advisable to avoid consuming food or water given by anyone outside of the household. This practice is believed to ward off negative energies and protect oneself from evil spirits. Do not lend precious items or money: It is believed that one should not lend precious things or money to others on Holika Dahan. This practice is believed to avoid financial losses and protect oneself from any negative impact. Do not keep your hair dry and open: One should avoid keeping their hair dry and open. Instead, it is recommended to oil the hair and tie it up if possible. This practice is believed to keep away negative energies and bring good luck. Avoid wearing yellow/black-coloured clothes: One should avoid wearing yellow/black-colored clothes while performing the rituals of Holika Dahan. This practice is believed to ward off negative energies and protect oneself from evil spirits. Do not touch random objects on the road: On the night of Holika Dahan, it is advisable not to touch any random objects lying on the road as they can be hexed. This practice is believed to avoid any negative impact on oneself.

The Holika Dahan Puja is an important ritual that is performed on the night before Holi. As per astrology, there are certain dos and don’ts that need to be followed to ensure the best possible outcome. By following these guidelines, we can ensure that the puja is performed with sincerity and devotion and that it brings us good luck, prosperity, and happiness. Let us celebrate this Holi with respect, love, and joy.











