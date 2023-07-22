  • 6291968677
Fashion & Lifestyle

Do You Know Green Bananas Can Help Drop Those Extra Kgs? 5 Surprising Benefits to Know

admin July 22, 2023


Just like how ripe bananas are good for health, raw bananas are no less. Let us tell you some amazing green bananas uses and health benefits in this article.

Bananas are incredibly tasty and easy to eat. What’s more, they’re rich in many essential vitamins and minerals. Most people eat bananas when the fruit is yellow and ripe, but green unripe bananas are also safe to eat. Many people do not know about the amazing green bananas nutrition facts that make them better than yellow bananas. Just like how ripe bananas are good for health, raw bananas are no less.

Green Bananas are not only effective for weight loss but also control high blood sugar levels and are beneficial for gut health. It’s recommended to eat raw bananas at least 2-3 times a week if you wanna shed extra weight. However, Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shares some incredible benefits of green bananas in detail. Let’s understand!

Benefits of Green Bananas:

  1. Green Banana has among the highest percentage of bound phenolics compounds. These bound phytochemicals may be able to survive the stomach and small intestine digestion to reach the colon and be digested by bacteria flora to release phytochemicals locally to have health benefits.
  2. Green bananas are endowed with an impressive profile of heart-friendly nutrients. Being an excellent source of potassium that acts as a natural vasodilator which helps the muscles to contract, regulates blood pressure, and maintains heart rhythm.
  3. Both the pectin and resistant starch in green bananas may help control blood sugar after meals. Unripe green bananas also rank low on the glycemic index, with a value of 30.
  4. Green bananas are a storehouse of antioxidants that help combat free radicals and prevent oxidative damage to healthy cells. They are bestowed with vitamin C, beta-carotene, and other phytonutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin. These bio-active compounds aid to reduce inflammation
  5. Both resistant starch and pectin — the types of fibre found in green bananas — have been linked to an increased feeling of fullness after meals.










Source link

