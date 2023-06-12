Home

Does Eating Mango Cause Acne on Skin? 3 Tips to Enjoy Pimple-Free Summers With Aam

It’s true that mangoes may cause acne. Here’s how one can get rid of these pimples and enjoy the ‘rasila sawad of aam’ in summers.

Popularly known as the king of fruits, Mango has enormous fan following in summers. Markets are inundated with varieties of this seasonal fruit so you may be confused about which ones to take home. This delectable fruit is high in vitamin C, magnesium, potassium and fiber. All of these minerals are essential for skin. However, not everyone is fortunate enough to satisfy their sweet tooth by eating this yummy fruit. Some of us develop pimples on our faces after eating two to three mangoes per day or only one mango for a few days.

But why do some people get acne after eating mangoes? As per a report by NDTV, Nutritionist Ritu Khaneja explains ”People with insulin resistance can face increase in acne with mango as it has a High Glycaemic Index, which means that it increases blood sugar. Not just mango but any foods that have a High Glycaemic Index (Chocolates, candies, pastries, junk food etc.) can cause insulin spikes in our body as it has a direct effect on our oil glands by increasing the sebum secretion leading to flares of acne during the Mango season.”

According to research, there can be other reasons as well

Some people are sensitive to citric acid that is found in mangoes. When sensitivity hits in, inflammation can occur in the body and skin that leads to acne.

The mangoes you’ve been craving for a year are no longer naturally grown. Many artificial fertilizers and sprays are now used to grow the fruits. These can affect our skin and can cause pimples.

The unhealthy mango fruit is no longer good for our health. It also harms the skin.

However, you can do avoid irritating acne and satisfy your sweet tooth after eating mangoes. Ayurveda expert, Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya shares 3 tips to enjoy pimple-free summers with aam. Read below!

3 Tips to Enjoy Acne-Free Summers With Mango

Soak them for 2-3 hours before consuming. Soaking removes the excess phytic acid in them (Phytic acid is an anti-nutrient that prevents the body from absorbing certain minerals such as iron, zinc, calcium & other minerals causing mineral deficiencies.

The excess phytic acid that produces heat in the body is eliminated when mangoes are soaked in water for a few hours) facilitating better absorption of nutrients. Soaking also helps prevent acne, skin issues, headaches, constipation & other gut-issues

Have mango as a fruit itself and not combined with meals. Combining with meals can create ifermentation in the gut giving rise to acne & other skin and digestive issues. So either have mangoes 1 hour before meals or 2 hours after meals.

Have 1 tsp sabja/ basil seeds with mango. They are cooling in nature and helps us prevent acne.















