Coffee For Diabetes: Does More Caffeine Help People With Type 2 Diabetes? FAQs Answered!

Coffee for Diabetes: A freshly brewed cup of joe is a kick-starter for many of us. Yes, you are not alone, many people just cannot begin their day without a cup of coffee! Have you ever imagined, how a cup of java is a literal saviour? Wishing to have a small meeting- a cup of coffee is ideal. Feeling sluggish and sleepy at work, a cup of coffee to the rescue. Going out but not too hungry, let’s have a cup coffee. Too hot, cold coffee for the refresher; too cold, warm java cup to feel cozy. And honestly, the list is endless. But ofcourse, excess of anything is bad, even coffee. The caffeine content in it can cause severe health issues if consumed in excess. However, there are several health benefits of it too. Also, new studies and research are now suggesting new benefits of coffee.

Speaking of health benefits, is coffee good or bad for diabetes? Let us find out.

Coffee For Diabetes: What New Study Suggests?

A new study that was published in the BMJ Medicine Journal on March 14, 2023, found that caffeine present in coffee may reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Scientist suggest that it may be possible because of the effect of caffeine on body and how it helps to reduce fat and lower weight.

Obesity or being over weight has adverse effects on health and black coffee, green tea, and such beverages with some caffeine content are known to help in weight loss. These researchers further found weight loss is a major reason that helps to lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Coffee For Diabetes: Should We Take More Coffee Now?

Quoting Dr Katarina Kos, a senior lecturer in diabetes and obesity at the University of Exeter, the Guardian reported that “It does not study or recommend drinking more coffee, which was not the purpose of this research.”

The researchers of the study have claimed that their research is based on previously published studies that indicated drinking three to five cups of java daily, with about 70-150mg of caffeine, potentially could lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and other cardiovascular conditions.

Coffee For Diabetes: Can People With Diabetes Type 2 Drink Coffee?

Dr Stephen Lawrence, an associate clinical professor at the University of Warwick’s medical school,, as quoted by the Guardian, said, “Should people drink more coffee to reduce fat or diabetes risk? The science suggests relatively good evidence that consuming caffeine increases fat burning, even at rest. However, it does not constitute a treatment for obesity and, used wrongly, may result in weight gain or even harm.”

However, despite the new research, there is still no study that backs up how beneficial caffeine could be for people who already have diabetes type 2. It potentially lowers the risk of developing it in future, but it may have adverse effects on people who already have it. Therefore, it is best to consult a doctor on how many cups of joe could be not dangerous.

However, for those who already have type 2 diabetes, coffee could have adverse effects.

Health Benefits Of Caffeine:

Boost energy level: Caffeine stimulates the body and helps in the ability to ward off fatigue increasing energy.

May reduce risk of type 2 diabetes: New studies have found that there could be a potential connection between caffeine and diabetes. It may help reduce the risk of developing it.

It’s antioxidants properties may affect inflammation, metabolism and insulin level.

