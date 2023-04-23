Home

Alzheimer Risk: Does Nose Picking Can Pose The Risk of This Serious Illness? Here’s The Truth

According to 2022 research, there seems to be a connection between nose picking habit and an increase in the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. But what is it? Here’s what study reveals.

Alzheimer disease is a neurological disorder that affects the brain and leads to memory loss and cognitive decline. The early symptoms include difficulty remembering recent events, problems with language, mood swings, loss of motivation, disorientation and problems with language.

Who does Alzheimer’s Disease Affect?

Alzheimer’s disease mainly affects people over age 65. The higher your age over 65, the more likely you’ll develop Alzheimer’s. Some people develop Alzheimer’s disease before age 65 — typically in their 40s or 50s. This is called early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. It’s rare. Less than 10% of AD cases are early-onset.

As the disease progresses, the symptoms of Alzheimer disease become more severe and individuals may experience difficulty with basic activities of daily living, such as bathing, eating, dressing etc.

Can Nose Picking Pose The Risk of Alzheimer?

According to 2022 research, there seems to be a connection between nose picking habit and an increase in the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. When internal tissues are damaged by nose picking, certain species of bacteria have an easier time entering the brain. However, there are certain drawbacks to this study. The supporting research has been conducted on mice rather than human beings. Researchers from Griffith University in Australia conducted experiments with the Chlamydia pneumoniae bacterium, which can affect people and result in pneumonia. It is essential to note that these bacteria have been found in the majority of human brains with late-onset dementia (A group of symptoms that affects memory, thinking and interferes with daily life.)

It has been proven that germs may go up the olfactory nerve in mice, connecting the nasal activity and the brain. Additionally, nerve infections were worse when the nasal epithelium, the thin tissue that lines the roof was damaged. People suffering from Alzheimer’s disease may have substantial amounts of plaques of this protein as well.

Neuroscientist James St John from Griffith University in Australia said, “We’re the first to show that Chlamydia pneumoniae can go directly up the nose and into the brain where it can set off pathologies that look like Alzheimer’s disease. We saw this happen in a mouse model, and the evidence is potentially scary for humans as well.” The infection occurring within 24 to 72 hours, surprised the researchers. Bacteria and viruses may view the nose a direct connection to the brain, as per certain studies.











