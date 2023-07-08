Menu
Dos And Donts of Eating This Rainy Season

Monsoon diet: How does one prevent getting sick in this season? By keeping a watch on what to eat and what not to eat!

Monsoon Diet Tips: Dos And Don'ts of Eating This Rainy Season
Monsoon Diet Tips: Do’s And Don’ts of Eating This Rainy Season

Monsoon brings relief from the heat, invigorates the beauty of nature and sprouts hunger for munching hot, delicious fatty foods. It also changes the climate temperature, humidity and impacting the immune system. The onset of monsoon also means the rise of different types of diseases like malaria, dengue, typhoid and many more. However, one can prevent ourselves from getting sick by keeping a watch on what to eat and avoid. Dietitian, Fauziya Ansari from Apollo Spectra Mumbai shares his do’s and don’ts on what to eat that may help you stay healthy this monsoon.

What to EAT:

  • Stay hydrated by drinking enough water. You can also opt for herbal teas and soups.
  •  It is a good idea to add seasonal fruits such as jamun, pears, plums, cherries, peaches, papaya, apples, and pomegranates loaded with vitamins A, and C, antioxidants, and fiber. These fruits improve digestion and gut health.
  • Eat bottle gourd, bitter gourd, ash gourd, ridge gourd, snake gourd, cucumbers, tomatoes, beans, okra, and radish to improve immunity.
  • Add turmeric, ginger, garlic, pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg as these contain anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antiviral, antimicrobial, anti-bacterial, and immune-boosting properties.
  • Turmeric is jam-packed with antiviral, antifungal, antibacterial, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory that helps to improve immunity and manage infections. Drinking turmeric milk is a good way to enhance overall health.
  • Probiotics improve one’s gut health. Try to opt for yogurt, buttermilk, and pickled vegetables for easy digestion.

What Not to EAT:

  • It is essential to avoid eating food outside during monsoon. Avoid street-side cut fruits, chaat,  burgers, pizza, bakery items, or colas. Eating outside doubles the risk of food poisoning and waterborne infections due to bacterial growth on food if kept open for a longer time.
  • Eating fried foods such as samosa or pakoras can lead to several gastrointestinal woes like indigestion, bloating, diarrhoea, stomach pain, and acidity.
  • Monsoons are infamous for the high number of water-borne diseases it breeds. Another reason is that the monsoon is the breeding season for fish and prawns. Therefore, it is best to keep ourselves away from seafood till the rainy season ends.










