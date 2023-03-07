Dos And Donts to Bring Luck And Remove Negative Energies As Per Astrology

Home

Holi 2023: Dos And Dont’s to Bring Luck And Remove Negative Energies As Per Astrology

Astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji speaks about the basic dos and don’ts of Holi and how to make sure that the festival brings joy to your family. Take care of these things!

Holi 2023 Dos and Don’ts: Holi is a colorful and joyful festival celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout India and other parts of the world. It is a festival of colors, joy, and happiness, which marks the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil.

As per astrology, Holi is also an important festival that is associated with various rituals and customs. Here’s all about the things that you should and shouldn’t do on Holi.

Holi 2023: ASTROLOGICAL IMPORTANCE OF PLAYING WITH COLOURS

Playing with colours is one of the most popular and enjoyable aspects of Holi. As per astrology, the colors used during Holi have a symbolic meaning and are associated with different planets and zodiac signs. For example, the red color represents the planet Mars, which is associated with power, passion, and energy. The yellow color represents the planet Jupiter, which is associated with knowledge, wisdom, and prosperity. The green color represents the planet Mercury, which is associated with communication, intellect, and creativity.

However, it is important to play with colors wisely and avoid using harmful or chemical colors. These colors can cause skin irritation, allergies, and other health problems. It is advisable to use natural and organic colors made from flowers, vegetables, and other natural materials. These colors are safe and eco-friendly, and they also have a positive effect on the body and mind.

Holi 2023: IMPORTANCE OF OFFERING PRAYERS TO LORD KRISHNA

Holi is also associated with the legend of Lord Krishna and Radha. According to the legend, Lord Krishna used to play Holi with Radha and other Gopis in the village of Vrindavan. As per astrology, Lord Krishna is associated with the planet Venus, which represents love, beauty, and creativity. Therefore, it is considered auspicious to offer prayers to Lord Krishna during Holi and seek his blessings.

You can offer flowers, sweets, and other offerings to Lord Krishna and perform his aarti. You can also chant his name and recite his mantras, such as the Hare Krishna mantra, which is believed to have a powerful effect on the mind and body.

HOLIKA DAHAN PUJA 2023: WHY IT’S LUCKY TO PERFORM PUJA

Holika Puja is a ritual performed on the night before Holi, which involves lighting a bonfire and offering prayers to Lord Vishnu and other deities. As per astrology, Holika Puja is associated with the planet Saturn, which represents hard work, discipline, and perseverance. Therefore, performing Holika Puja is believed to bring good luck, success, and prosperity.

During the Holika Puja, you can offer flowers, sweets, and other offerings to Lord Vishnu and other deities. You can also light candles and incense sticks and meditate on the flame of the bonfire. This can help you to purify your mind and body and awaken your inner strength and potential.

HOLI 2023: WHY YOU SHOULD STAY AWAY FROM ALCOHOL AND DRUGS

As per astrology, Holi is a festival of purity and joy, and it is important to maintain this purity and joy by avoiding alcohol and drugs. These substances can have a negative effect on your mind and body and can lead to health problems and accidents. Instead, you can indulge in sweets, fruits, and other healthy delicacies and enjoy the festival with your loved ones.

Respect the environment:

As per astrology, nature is a sacred entity that needs to be respected and protected. Therefore, it is important to celebrate Holi in an eco-friendly and sustainable manner. You can use natural and organic colors, avoid the wastage of water and other resources, and clean up after the celebrations.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji adds, “Holi is a festival of colours, joy, and happiness, which holds great significance in Hindu religion and astrology. By following these Holi rituals according to astrology, you can enhance the spiritual and material aspects of the festival and enjoy its blessings and benefits to the fullest. These rituals not only add depth and meaning to the festival but also help you to connect with your inner self and the cosmic energies”.

In addition to these rituals, you can also perform other spiritual practices such as meditation, yoga, and pranayama, which can help you to connect with your inner self and the divine energies. You can also seek the guidance of an astrologer or a spiritual teacher who can provide you with personalized advice and remedies based on your birth chart and other astrological factors.











