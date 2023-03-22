Dos And Donts to Follow During 9-Day Festival of Maa Durga

Home

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Rituals: Do’s And Don’ts to Follow During 9-Day Festival of Maa Durga

During this auspicious time, devotees follow important rituals and practices to seek the blessings of Maa Durga.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023 – Navratri, one of the most important festivals in the Hindu calendar, is a nine-day celebration of Goddess Durga and her various forms. Navratri is celebrated twice a year – once in the spring (Chaitra Navratri) and once in the fall (Sharad Navratri). This year, Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from March 22nd to March 30th. During this time, people follow various rituals and practices to seek the blessings of the goddess. In this article, we will discuss some important do’s and don’ts that one should keep in mind during Navratri, according to Dr Pankaj Goel, a renowned Vastu expert and astrologer.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 Do’s to Rules Follow During Fast

Fasting: One of the most common ritual during Navratri is fasting. People fast for nine days and only eat fruits, milk, and other specific foods. Fasting helps to purify the body and mind, and it is believed that it pleases the goddess. Worship: It is essential to worship Goddess Durga during Navratri. One can offer flowers, incense, and other offerings to the deity. It is also important to meditate and chant mantras to seek her blessings. Cleanliness: It is crucial to maintain cleanliness during Navratri. The house and the surroundings should be cleaned thoroughly. This helps to create a positive and peaceful environment, which is necessary for worship. Charity: Navratri is a time to give back to society. One can donate money, clothes, or food to needy. It results in good karma and pure blessings from Goddess, Maa Durga. Wear specific colors: Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific color. It is considered auspicious to wear clothes of that color on that particular day. For example, on the first day, which is associated with Shailputri Devi, one should wear grey-colored clothes.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 Don’ts Rules to Remember During Fast

Cutting nails and hair: It is believed that cutting nails and hair during Navratri brings bad luck. One should avoid doing so during this period. Eating non-vegetarian food: During Navratri, people usually avoid eating non-vegetarian food. It is believed that consuming meat during this period is not auspicious and does not please the goddess. Drinking alcohol and smoking: Alcohol and smoking are not allowed during Navratri. These habits are considered impure and are not suitable for the worship of the goddess. Arguing and fighting: Navratri is a time of peace and harmony. One should avoid arguing or fighting with anyone during this period. It is important to maintain a calm and peaceful atmosphere in the house. Sleeping during the day: It is believed that sleeping during the day brings bad luck. One should try to stay awake and alert during the day and sleep at night.











