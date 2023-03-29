Dos And Donts to Follow Puja Rituals And Kanya Pujan

Ram Navami is a very special day for devout Hindus, and it is important to know the rituals that are prescribed and proscribed for this occasion.



Ram Navami 2023: Do’s And Don’ts to Follow Puja Rituals And Kanya Pujan

Ram Navami 2023: Ram Navami is an auspicious Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Rama, one of the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. This year, Ram Navami falls on March 30th, 2023, and it is an occasion of great significance and devotion for millions of Hindus around the world. As we prepare to celebrate this holy festival, it is important to keep in mind certain dos and don’ts to ensure that we observe the occasion with respect and reverence. As a professional Tarot Reader, Astrologer, Numerologist, and Vastu Consultant, Arti Aggarwal believes that observing Ram Navami with sincerity and devotion can bring blessings and positive energy to our lives. Here are some do’s and don’ts that she recommends for this year’s Ram Navami celebrations.

Dos:

Worship Lord Rama with devotion: Ram Navami is a day to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Rama. You can chant the Ramcharitmanas or other devotional hymns and perform aarti to show your devotion and respect for the lord. Observe fast: Fasting is an essential aspect of Ram Navami celebrations. It is believed that observing a fast on this day can calm mind, body, and soul. You can choose to abstain from food completely or follow a partial fast, as per your convenience. Donate needy: Charity and kindness are important virtues that we must cultivate in our lives. You can donate food, clothes, or money to needy on this auspicious day. Offer flowers and fruits: You can decorate the idol of Lord Rama with fresh flowers and offer fruits as prasad. This is a simple and effective way to show your devotion and reverence towards the deity. Seek blessings from elders: Seek the blessings of your elders, gurus, and spiritual leaders on this day. Their blessings can guide and inspire you on your spiritual journey.

Don’ts:

Avoid non-vegetarian food: It is advisable to avoid non-vegetarian food on this holy day. Eating vegetarian food is considered to be auspicious and can bring positive energy into your life. Avoid alcohol and cigarettes: Consuming alcohol or smoking cigarettes is not recommended on Ramnavmi. These habits can create negative energy and distract you from the spiritual significance of the occasion. Avoid negative thoughts and emotions: Ram Navami is a day to cultivate positivity, love, and devotion. Avoid negative thoughts and emotions and focus on the goodness and blessings of Lord Rama. Avoid wearing black: Black is not considered to be an auspicious color on Ramnavmi. It is better to wear bright and vibrant colors that symbolize positivity and energy. Avoid wastage of food and resources: It is important to respect and value the resources we have. Avoid wastage of food and other resources on this day and make a conscious effort to conserve them.

As we celebrate Ram Navami, let us remember the teachings of Lord Rama and strive to cultivate positivity, kindness, and devotion in our lives. May this holy festival bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to all.











