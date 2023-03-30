Home

Lifestyle

Easy & Effective Tips To Style Neutrals – Watch Video

From having a cohesive wardrobe to looking all rich and classy, neutral tones are the go-to shades! They can give you the option to create multiple looks. But while they are all rich and classy, they can also make you look like you have straight come out from lounging if not styled appropriately. Here are few tips to style them like a pro!

While every year, we have a new pantone colour that becomes hue of the year, Neutrals are one such tones that would just never go out of fashion. They are no more in the supporting background but in fact they have taken the main stage and the best part is that there is a neutral shade for that looks good on every complexion and tone.

Neutrals are no more restricted to white and beige, they are many more colors like salmon pink, chai, apricot, chai etc which comes in this spectrum

Here’s listing down how to wear neutrals like a pro:

Mixing textures :

An interesting way of styling neutrals is by mixing fabrics! Wearing neutrals from head to toe, might look a little boring but a combination of fabrics can add a visual aid and make it look more appealing.

For example, when wearing a beige outfit from head to instead of adorning a single fabric, try clubbing leather and cotton.

An interesting way of styling neutrals is by mixing fabrics! Wearing neutrals from head to toe, might look a little boring but a combination of fabrics can add a visual aid and make it look more appealing. For example, when wearing a beige outfit from head to instead of adorning a single fabric, try clubbing leather and cotton. Combine denim:

Wearing all neutrals from head to toe can look boring and monotonous. Using denim in combination can be great way to balance out the outfit and make it look more interesting.

Wearing all neutrals from head to toe can look boring and monotonous. Using denim in combination can be great way to balance out the outfit and make it look more interesting. Family Colour :

Neutral tones are not limited to beige or white, there are multiple tones in neutrals that can be combined together to make an outfit. The best way to style neutrals is by mixing cold and warm tones together. For example – An off white trouser and a tan top.

Neutral tones are not limited to beige or white, there are multiple tones in neutrals that can be combined together to make an outfit. The best way to style neutrals is by mixing cold and warm tones together. For example – An off white trouser and a tan top. Accessorise :

A good statement accessory is all that you need to tie the look together. A tan bag with a white shades of neutrals or maybe a tan footwear for the same can create an interesting vision. These small details and touches might look trivial but they can make your neutral outfit look much more intentional and stylish.Do try these tips and ace your neutrals like a pro! Happy Styling







