Home

Health

High Cholesterol Diet: Easy Homemade Indian Recipe to Control Bad Cholesterol Levels Naturally

Excess cholesterol production is controlled and prevented by eating a healthy diet. Here’s an easy homemade Indian recipe that can help in controlling high cholesterol levels naturally.

High Cholesterol Diet: Easy Homemade Indian Recipe to Control Bad Cholesterol Levels Naturally

High Cholesterol Diet: Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in the blood that the body needs to perform important functions. High-density lipoprotein (HDL) and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) are the two forms of cholesterol. While HDL, or good cholesterol, promotes heart health, LDL, known as bad cholesterol, can cause cardiovascular complications. When the LDL in the bloodstream reaches a harmful level, it begins to adhere to the artery walls, narrowing and eventually blocking them. Uncontrollable cholesterol can have following complications like heart diseases, stroke, atherosclerosis etc.

However a good diet and adopting healthy lifestyle habits can reduce complications. If you are one of those suffering from high cholesterol levels, then there is one easy homemade recipe you should try. Nutritionist, Anjali Mukerjee reveals in her Instagram reel about the special easy-to-make cholesterol-cutting chutney that you can try at home. ”We are all familiar with what cholesterol is and the liver’s role in its production. What we also need to understand is that what we eat has a major effect on the amount of bad cholesterol produced in our body and subsequently puts us at risk for several health problems like heart attacks, strokes and atherosclerosis. In order to avoid these issues, it is vital to know that healthy eating habits form the cornerstone of any cholesterol control plan and can help to reduce your cholesterol naturally. Hence in my endeavour to bring about a balance between taste and health, I have created a recipe that promotes a cholesterol-lowering effect.”

Recipe:

Coriander-50g

Mint-20g

Garlic-20g

Flaxseeds Oil-15g

Isabgol-15g

Salt (as per taste)

Lemon Juice- 10ml

Water as needed

Procedure:

Put all the above ingredients in a blender and blend to make a fine taste

Benefits of Coriander and Mint

Rich in chlorophyll, these fresh herbs found in every Indian home aid in digestion and lower cholesterol with their high fibre content.

Benefits of Garlic

Lowers cholesterol and blood pressure by thinning the blood and preventing constriction of blood vessels.

Benefits of Isabgol

Regulates bowel movements to eliminate constipation. Aids digestion and reduces cholesterol by binding with bile acids. Helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Benefits of Flaxseeds

A rich vegetarian source of Omega-3 fats that lowers cholesterol and trigllycerids and stabilizes blood sugar levels, especially in diabetics.











