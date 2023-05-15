Home

Easy Summer Drink Recipe For All – 1 Sip That Beats The Heat!

As we welcome summers, let us refresh and replenish our body with one of the best summer beverage in order to beat the heat.

Summer season has finally arrived! As the outside temperature soar higher with each passing day, it’s time we found ways to beat the uncontrollable heat with cool attires, diet choices and more. Our bodies tend to lose water, salts and essential minerals at a rapid pace due to excessive sweating in summer. So, it’s essential to keep yourself hydrated and cool in hot weather. Well, water is not just an option, you can enjoy your favourite beverage to stay healthy and hydrated.

In order to beat the heat as we embrace summer, lets rehydrate and restore our bodies with one of the best summer drink. Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shares one top summer drink recipe to include in our everyday diet. Its healthy, delicious and will keep you cool throughout the day.

Beat The Heat! 1 Summer Drink Recipe to Keep You Cool, Hydrated And Refreshed in Hot Weather

As we welcome summers, let us refresh and replenish our body with one of the best summer beverage in order to beat the heat. Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shares one healthy summer drink recipe that you must not miss out on. ” Let us have some BEET to BEAT the summer heat. A refreshing summer cooler made with Beets + Lemon + Ginger = BEET LEMONADE ”

INGREDIENTS

· ½ cup beetroot

· Ginger, ½ inch

· 2 cups water

· 1 lemon

· 1 tbsp-soaked chia seeds

· Mint leaves, a few

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Firstly, peel and cut beetroot into pieces

2. Now add ginger and beetroot pieces to a blending jar and blend it to smooth.

3. Now transfer that to a large mixing bowl and add 1 cup water and mix well.

4. Then squeeze lemon juice and mix.

5. Add chia seeds and crushed mint leaves in a serving glass and pour the juice.

6. Serve it immediately















