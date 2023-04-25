Home

Easy-to-Make Mutton Snacker Recipes to Try While Hosting Your Next Party

Parties are the right place to try on some new and unique snacks for your guests.

Is cooking therapeutic for you? Love trying on new recipes? Then we have got some new recipes for you to try your hands on. Hosting dinner parties, luncheons or even inviting just a few friends to chill, having a delicious food spread is important. There are several options to try when it comes vegetarian dishes but enjoying a good mutton dish is not everyone’s cup of tea. Right from picking tender meat, adding flavours, letting it cook with patience, and adding spices, cloves, green chutney, chilli to marination, everything is done with precision. And for people who might enjoy cooking, it might as well be therapeutic.

Chef Aji Joseph, Head, Culinary Development, FreshtoHome, shared some easy-to-make flavoursome mutton recipes that could be just the right fit for your next gathering.

MUTTON KHEEMA SAMOSA

These are riangle shaped crispy fried samosa with seasoned mutton mince and spices.

Ingredients:

Mutton mince: 500gms

Refined oil:2 tbsp

Jeera (whole):1 sp

Onion chop:200 gms

Ginger chop:2 tbsp

Garlic chop:2 tbsp

Green chilly chop:3 tbsp

Jeera powder:2 tbsp

Coriander powder:20 gms

Garam masala:2 tbsp

Salt: 2 tbsp

Coriander leaves chopped: 3 tbsp

Mint leaves:2 tbsp

Samosa patty: 24 nos

Method:

Heat up oil in a pan and add the chopped onion and saute to golden brown. Add the ginger, garlic and green chilli and saute. Add the spice powders and saute. Add the mutton mince /kheema and saute well so that no lumps are formed and lamb is well cooked. Add salt and check for seasoning. Add the coriander and mint leaves once the mutton mixture is cooked and cooled. Take a samosa patty and fold it in such way that a triangle is formed and the filling can be stuffed into the triangle. After the filling is placed, fold the sheets in such a way that the sheet forms a triangle. The end of the sheet can be pasted with egg wash so that the oil doesn’t get into the samosa filling while frying. Fry them in hot oil to a golden brown and serve along with tamarind chutney!

MUTTON SEEKH KEBAB

Seasoned and spiced mutton mince wrapped around metal skewers and cooked on charcoal fire. The heat and smoke of the charcoal give the seekhs a very earthy and smoky note.

Ingredients:

Mutton boneless: 500 gms

Mutton fat: 25 gms

Egg whole: 1 nos

Besan flour: 50 gms

Onion chop: 100 gms

Cashew nuts: 50 gms (soaked in water)

Ginger chop: 2 tbsp

Garlic chop: 2 tbsp

Green chilly: 2 tbsp

Kashmiri red chilli powder: 2 tsp

Garam masala powder: 2 tsp

Coriander powder: 1/5 tsp

Dry mango powder:1/5 tsp

Jeera powder: 1 tsp

Black cardomum powder: 1 tsp

Cinnamom powder:1 tsp

Black pepper powder: 1 tsp

Coriander leaves: 3 tbsp

Salt: 2 tbsp

Method:

Mince the mutton with all the ingredients except egg and besan flour to a fine mince. To this mince mixture, add beaten eggs and besan flour and mix well. Take a metal skewer and with one’s wet hands take a handful of mince and press and spread it around the metal skewer. Heat up a charcoal grill and place the skewers of meat above the hot charcoal and turn sides and cook around. Apply some ghee while the seekhs are getting cooked. Once cooked, loosen the ends of the cooked seekhs and slide the seekhs out of the metal skewers. Cut into bite size pieces and serve along with mint chutney and onion salad

Sounds scrumptious, right? Time to get ready to gather the utensils, spices and addnew mutton party snackers!












