Esha Gupta is One Hot Sass Queen in White Bodycon Dress With Lots of Bling For Rs 48K

Esha Gupta wore a white-coloured dress with crystal halter neckline in latest photos for a promotional photoshoot – See her latest photos!

Esha Gupta has once again left the entire internet gasping for oxygen with her latest photos in a hot white dress. The ‘Jannat 2‘ star certainly knows how to raise the temperature in the reel and real life. She often keeps her social media updated with her stunning looks, be it vibrant sarees, sexy beachwear or a bodycon dress. With her latest photos in a white bodycon dress, Esha Gupta has exhibited another proof of her excellent sense of style has the power to grab attention. She shared her hot and sexy photos in the mesmerising white-coloured outfit that came with a hint of bling and captioned it, “@hublot The sky’s the limit with the #BigBangUnico Sky Blue! This exquisite timepiece combines three iconic elements of Hublot: the legendary Big Bang model, the precise Unico manufacture movement, and the technical ceramic material that Hublot is renowned for. #HublotLovesSummer.”

Esha Gupta Looks The Hottest in White Dress

Esha Gupta wore a white coloured gown that came with a halter neckline. The neckline came with glamorous strings. Her dress also featured a high slit on the back and my oh my, only Esha Gupta pull that off with ease! She ditched accessories for a sky-blue coloured watch. Her stylist tied her hair in a chic ponytail.

Esha Gupta wore this stunning piece from the shelves of Herve Leger. Love what the actress is wearing? You can now add it to your wardrobe too. The white-coloured gown is available on the official website of herveleger.com. The outfit originally costs a whopping amount of $1,990 i.e. Rs 1,63,055.62 but after a discount, it costs $597 i.e. Rs 48, 926.75.

Esha Gupta’s White Dress Price:

