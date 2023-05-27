Home

IIFA 2023: Esha Gupta Takes Internet By Storm in Silver Sequined Gown With Deep Neckline- See Viral PICS

Esha Gupta goes bold and sexy in shimmery gown at IFA awards 2023. Scroll down to see her recent pics.

Esha Gupta is a fashionista. The diva never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. From casual look to silhouette dresses, Esha can ace any damn look. Recently, the actress attended the Cannes Film Festival and made her fans drool over her look. Esha, a day back, shared strings of images of herself showcasing stunning ensemble for the IIFA awards.

Talking about the look, Esha was seen adorning silver sequined gown from the shelves of the designer, Stella McCartney. The ensemble features sequined detailing, cowl neckline and bodycon patterns throughout the length of attire. For glam picks, Esha went with smokey eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, perfect brows, sharp contour and heavy mascara on lashes. Esha accessorized her look with diamond earrings, bracelet and rings. While sharing pictures on gram, the actress captioned it ”IIFA Rocks…”

Esha Gupta Soars Mercury Levels in a Silver Sequined Gown

The Jannat 2 actress subsequently enthralled audiences with her amazing performances in several movies too. She took her career to new heights as she graced the Cannes red carpet for the first time this year. On the professional front, Esha Gupta was last spotted working on Prakash Jha’s ‘Aashram 3.’ Bobby Deol’s eponymous character Nirala Baba is brought in to have his appearance changed in Aashram 3, while Esha portrayed the part of Sonia.

What are your thoughts on Esha Gupta's look at IIFA 2023?
















