Ethos Limited Opens New Boutique in Siliguri

Ethos Limited has now entered Siliguri with the launch of its latest multi-brand boutique spread across an area of 941 sq. ft. located at ML Acropolis Mall in Siliguri, West Bengal.

“We are very excited to be opening our next boutique in Siliguri,” states Pranav Saboo, CEO, Ethos Limited. “We look forward to meeting new watch enthusiasts, collectors and our customers from Siliguri that have been in touch with us till now through our digital platforms,” he further adds.

About Ethos Limited (BSE: 543532; NSE: ETHOSLTD): Ethos Limited is one of India’s largest luxury and premium watch retailers, founded in the year 2003 and publicly listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited since 30th May, 2022.