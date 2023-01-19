Exhicon Events becomes a public company

Read Time: 1 Minute, 26 Second

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited (formerly Exhicon Events Media Solutions Pvt Ltd) has turned into a public company, the leading Indian multinational MSME and India’s only end to end Exhibitions and Events Services today announced expansion of members to its board of directors.

The newest members on the board are P. Uday Kumar, former Managing Director of National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC), Sushil Shah former CFO of NESCO Limited, Raminder Singh of Urban Gro, Hussein Ahmad, former Superintendent of Indian Customs, Nisha Quaim,Executive Editor of TradeFairTimes and existing directors’ M Q Syed and Padma Mishra.

The board has respective leaderships in Exhibition Organizing, Government Relations, Event Services, Media and Venues and bring two and half decade of expertise and proven history of building and growing large private and government organizations. The robust board will provide insight and resources to help EMS Limited accelerate development and growth while prioritizing its long-standing commitment to the exhibition industry.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. P. Uday Kumar, Mr. Raminder Singh, Mr. Hussein Ahmed, Mrs. Nisha Quaim, Mr. Sushil Shah and Mr. Abhishek Jain in the board”, said M Q Syed, CMD of EXHICON Group.

“Each one of the new board member brings incredible depth of industry experience and a finely attuned understanding and respect in the exhibition industry and MSME sector. We are confident that their expertise will help advance our strategic objectives and support the next chapter of EXHICON’s history” added Padma Mishra, Group Director of EXHICON.

Sushil Shah, a Chartered Accountant by qualification has been appointed CFO and Abhshek Jain, a Qualified CS has been appointed as company secretary. M Q Syed shall continue to be Managing Director of the Board

