Explore the Unique Taste of Magadh And be Charmed With Flavour-Some Gourmet Dishes at Radisson Blu Hotel

The taste of Magadha, present day Bihar, furnishes one with some rich and spicy delicacies with a touch of home!

Magadh, was one of the ancient kingdoms of India and one of the significant ones too. Present-day Bihar is what was, as per history, the age-old city of Magadha. Famous for its importance in Buddhism, the cuisine of this plate of land upholds an aroma, a taste very unique to peninsular India. Bihar’s cuisne is rather an offbeat gourmet experience one tries to explore. This time, Radisson Blu, Noida once again cooked the aroma and celebrate the flavours of Magadha.

At the entrance lies a small display of all that speaks of Bihar. A small antique charpai, a traditional Indian way to blend spices, and tableaus of the place.

What do we want as we enter a place after a hot-humid day of work? A refreshing welcome drink, right? And that’s exactly what we got.

They first served a Sattu ka Sharbat as a welcome drink. Pured in a matka with a slice of lemon and ice, it was truly a refreshing drink to begin the gastronomical experience.

Next we were served some regular starters that were blended with the food aesthetics of Magadha. There was paneer tikka, tossed in spicy sauce, fish fingers, chicken, and sattu ke kebabs. Sattu ranks amongst the staple dishes and one dishes that embody the essence of cuisine of Magadh.

Further, we dived into the true flavours of Magadha and our first dish was, the very famous Litti chokha. Freshly baked, dipped in ghee and served with a side of sumptuous baingan chokha and chilles. It was perfectly cooked, with the right amount of spices and we could not stop just at one.

There was a good array of dishes presented in Matkas giving a look of what a traditional Magadhi cuisine might look like. Don’t worry, there was a good set of dishes for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

This cuisine isn’t about rich gravies and exotic preparations, itgourmet is alla bout simplicity at its best. It’s about serving spicy food whose flavours will burst in the mouth like a home-cooked meal. For sides, there was Allo Posto, Dal Dulhan and Kerala

Another iconic meal from the cuisine of Bihar is the Meat Champaran. As the name suggests, it finds its roots in Champaran. Meat Champaran was a delicate tender meat blended with spices, ghee a luscious taste of ginger-garlic. Try it with their crispy bread or steamed rice, it was paradise.

Coming to the final course, the desserts – Bihar is famous was Malpua. Indulge in a delectable rabri and Malpua and enjoy as they melt in the mouth. ( Please keep that sugar–calorie quotient aside). There was a variety of options like kesar peda, barfi,. An we recommend, kesar peda is a must try.

Dates: 20th-28th May 2023

Timings: 12.30 PM to 3.30 PM for Lunch, 7 PM to 11.30 PM for Dinner

Price – Lunch buffet @ INR 2499+ GST & Dinner buffet @ INR 2799+ GST

Ratings: 4/5

Verdict: Celebrating the aroma and flavours of Magadha, Radisson Blu is furnishing us with a luscious range of dishes. From Meat Champaran to Litti chokha, it was rich spicy food with a flavour of home.

