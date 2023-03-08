Home

Astrology

Holi 2023 Special Horoscope: Family Disputes Will End For Gemini, Cancerians Should Help Others

Holi special horoscope: Want to know what’s going to work in your favour on holi? Read astrological predictions by astrologer Shiromani Sachin.

Holi 2023 Special Horoscope: Family Disputes Will End For Gemini, Cancerians Should Help Others

Holi Special 2023: Holi is one of the most popular and colourful festivals in India. It signifies the victory of good over evil and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. But did you know that there are different ways to celebrate Holi depending on your zodiac sign? A little sneak-peak on how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour on holi? Read astrological predictions by astrologer

Holi 2023 Special Horoscope:

Aries- Don’t rush in a special work. A vehicle accident is predicted. Believe in your destiny. Donate banana.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Will be meeting relatives. Evening is the best time. Sweetness will come into the family. Donate rice.

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- Don’t be negligent in your job. Respect friends. Family disputes will end. Donate Khichdi.

Lucky color- pink

Cancer- Don’t keep wrong thoughts in your mind. Try to help others. Avoid outside food. Donate sugar.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Deal with the important tasks of the business. There will be auspicious programs at home. Don’t hurt anyone. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- There will be profit in business. Lent money will be returned. Don’t despair. Donate food.

Lucky color- maroon

Libra- May be receiving gifts. Take advice from elders. Don’t go back on your words. Donate vegetables.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Will get business success. Do not argue with the guests. Keep water in the north direction of your house. Donate sweets.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Don’t let family disputes happen. Don’t lend money to anyone. Stopped tasks will start getting completed. Donate yellow rice

Lucky color- saffron

Capricorn- Thought work will take time to complete. The sourness of your relationship will end. Touch the feet of an elderly woman. Donate ghee.

Lucky color- pink

Aquarius- Pay attention to the health of the elders of your household. Till evening, time suits you. Will get money stuck in business. Donate clothes.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Leave home early. Help a relative in need. Control your voice. Donate curd rice.

Lucky color- maroon











