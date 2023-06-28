Fatty Liver Cases Rise in India: 7 Ways to Keep Your Liver Safe and Healthy

Home

After the Lancet study’s revelation about how millions of Indian are diabetic, other non-communicable diseases like fatty liver have also proven to be on a rise.

How to prevent fatty liver diseases and lower health risk (Freepik)

Liver is one of the most complex yet important organs in the body. The role of the liver is to filter toxins from the blood, producing bile which helps in digestion, and maintaining blood sugar levels. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), In India, liver ailments amount to the 10th most common reason for death. In a recent study presented at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Chicago, the study highlighted the exponential rise of NAFLD. It is mostly attributed to sedentary lifestyle choices.

Diabetes is another leading risk factor for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and various other liver diseases. The liver is the second largest organ in the body that helps process nutrients and filters harmful substances from blood. Now, talking about the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), it is a rising concern affecting children, especially those who are obese.

Tips to Keep Liver Healthy

Consume a healthy, balanced diet Limit sugar and salt intake Include more green veggies and fresh fruits in your diet Maintain a healthy weight in accordance with BMI Regular exercise is the key to a healthy lifestyle Eat sprouted pulses like mung, matki, black channa, green channa and sprouted wheat, as itgreatly increases the liver’s cleansing properties.

Food For Healthy Liver

One of the best ways to heal your liver is through a healthy diet. So, here are foods that will help you in case you are suffering from a liver condition.

Garlic: This powerful herb not only adds flavour to foods but, garlic has the potential to burn belly fat, lose weight and lowers the risk of developing fatty liver disease.

Walnuts: A diet rich in nuts is associated with reduced inflammation, insulin resistance, and oxidative stress and a lower prevalence of NAFLD. Presence of omega 3 fatty acids in walnuts can help people with fatty liver.

Flaxseeds: Flaxseeds are plant sources of omega-3 acids that help reduce hepatic lipid and improve liver fat in patients with NAFLD. Plus, Omega-3 are anti-inflammatory in nature, which will protect the liver from any inflammation.

Steel cut oats: Whole-grain, fiber-rich foods like oats are associated with a reduced risk of NAFLD-related diseases. Studies have shown that a nutritious diet rich in high fiber foods like oats is effective for those with NAFLD and may help reduce triglyceride levels.

Garden cress seeds: Garden cress seeds are rich in Omega-3 fats and monounsaturated fats that help reduce hepatic lipid and improve liver fat in patients with NAFLD. Omega-3 fatty acids work wonders in enhancing liver fat levels and HDL cholesterol levels among people with fatty liver disease.

According to experts, there is already a rise of obesity worldwide which has simultaneously triggered concern for children. The main cause behind it is the sedentary lifestyle of everyone. NAFLD, if left unchecked, it can lead to liver inflammation and scarring.
















