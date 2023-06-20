Home

Feeling Down, Empty And Unworthy? This Little Gesture Can Help You

Dropping the video on Instagram, Luke Coutinho revealed that serving others and helping people in different ways can give you immense joy and happiness.

Luke Coutinho posts videos related to lifestyle, health, and well-being. (credits: Instagram)

There are times when you feel empty for no reason. You just wake up feeling sad and no idea appears good enough to boost your energy level and make you excited. While people tend to indulge themselves in some activity to fight this weird feeling, nothing really works out at that time. Of course, meditation or practicing some other skills can work for a while but nothing plays an effective role to overcome the feeling of being unworthy, right? Explaining the same, Functional medicine expert and best-selling author Luke Coutinho shared a video on Instagram. He also shared some effective tips to shift your focus instantly and fill you with positivity.

Dropping the video on Instagram, Luke Coutinho revealed that serving others and helping people in different ways can give you immense joy and happiness. He also said that the core of every human being is to serve and what helping others does for a person, cannot be done with money. In the video clip Luke Coutinho shared, he also speaks about the importance of peace and says that it can only be attained when we involve ourselves in the practices of helping others.

What Luke Coutinho Said

Luke Coutinho further says that being available for others can make you experience the beautiful feeling of real joy as true happiness comes with service. The video then proceeds with the lifestyle coach advising the way to serve others. He says that money is not needed to make a difference and even the smallest gestures like flashing a smile and lending hands to support others can lead you to find peace for yourself.

Sharing the video, Luke Coutinho wrote, “Feeling down, empty, or just not quite right? While there are fixes that work like meditating, spending time in nature, or finding hobbies. One powerful way to boost your vibe is to serve others. Yeah, you heard me right. Giving back is where it’s at. It’s like a happiness jackpot that money can’t buy. When you selflessly help someone without expecting anything in return, that feeling is priceless. And guess what? It’s deep down in every single one of us. You don’t need a fancy degree or a fat wallet to make a difference. Anyone can do it! Give your time, lend a hand, flash a smile, or support those who need it most. Some of the happiest people on this planet swear by giving back. Try it out!” Ending the caption, he asks, “When was the last time you served someone in the most genuine way?”

About Luke Coutinho

Luke Coutinho is popular for posting videos on topics related to lifestyle, health, skin, and well-being. A health and lifestyle expert, his philosophy for living a healthy life has been appreciated by many. As a result of this, the influencer has become immensely popular on social media.















