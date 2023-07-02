Home

Fitness Influencer And Youtuber, Jo Lindner Dies From Aneurysm at 30, Serious Signs And Symptoms to Watch Out For

YouTube fitness star, Jo Lindner passed away at 30 due to aneurysm. He was quite popular on social media as he regularly shared tips and tricks about fitness.

German fitness influencer and YouTuber, Jo Lindner died at the age of 30 after suffering from aneurysm. The news was confirmed by his girlfriend Nicha on Saturday night, who shared an Instagram post about Lindner’s tragic passing. Popularly known as Joesthetics, the social media star shared a massive fan following of 8.7 million followers on Instagram and over 940k subscribers on youtube. The post shared by his girlfriend read ”“Jo is the best place everyone. Yesterday he passed away by aneurysm .. I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace in my neck that he made for me. ” She also explained how Lindner had complained of neck pain three days ago but it was too late.

What is Aneurysm?

According to Healthline, An aneurysm occurs when an artery’s wall weakens and causes an abnormally large bulge. Arteries are blood vessels that carry blood from the heart to the rest of the body, while veins bring blood back to the heart and lungs. This bulge can rupture and cause internal bleeding. Although an aneurysm can develop in any part of your body, they’re most common in brain, legs, behind knee, intestine and legs.

Causes

Although, the exact cause of an aneurysm is unclear, certain factors contribute to the condition:

a diet high in fats and cholesterol

a family history of heart conditions, including heart disease and heart attack

smoking

obesity

pregnancy

high blood pressure

Symptoms

Symptoms of an aneurysm vary with each type and location. It’s important to know that aneurysms that occur in the body or brain generally don’t present signs or symptoms until they rupture. The arteries of the brain and heart are the two most common sites of a serious aneurysm. Symptoms that can occur are Increase in heart rate, shortness of breath, sudden chest pain, sudden abdominal pain, feeling dizzy or light-headed are.

Treatment

The only way to treat an aneurysm is to have it repaired with surgery or an endovascular procedure. just also taking care of diet and managing a healthy weight can prevent the risk.















